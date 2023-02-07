Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Fritz takes his revenge on Giron
Top seed Taylor Fritz moved into the semi-finals of the Dallas Open by winning against No 7 seed Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday night. In 2022, Giron had beaten Fritz at the same stage of the same tournament !. Revenge 😜. 2022...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Giron into quarter-finals, Fritz next
American Marcos Giron, the No 7 seed, beat German Oscar Otte 6-4, 6-3 to move into the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday night. Giron, ranked No 55, will play top seed Taylor Fritz next. The American won against qualifier Alex Rybakov (6-4, 6-7...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Wolf makes semi-finals, defeating Tiafoe
No 6 seed J.J. Wolf moved into the semi-finals of the Dallas Open by edging out second seed Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday. 🇺🇸 J.J. Wolf takes down 🇺🇸 Frances Tiafoe to move on to the Semis.#DALOpen. pic.twitter.com/bd30v7lTyr. —...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Mannarino through to quarter-finals
Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, won against Australian Jordan Thompson 6-2, 7-6 (3) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Thursday. Mannarino, ranked No 63, will play Chinese Yibing Wu next. The 34-year-old Frenchman beat American Steve Johnson (7-6 (6),...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Isner through to last four
American John Isner, the No 5 seed, won against Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez 7-6 (8), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday. Make that FOUR-time #DalOpen semi-finalist 🙌@JohnIsner tops Emilio Gomez 7-6 7-5 in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/JI5OsBT8l1. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Cressy last to qualify for the semi-finals, Rune next
American Maxime Cressy moved into the last 4 of the Montpellier Open by winning against Croat Borna Coric, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday evening. Cressy, ranked No 51, will play Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, next. The American defeated...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Sousa moves into quarter-finals
Portuguese João Sousa advanced to the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Chilean Cristian Garin 7-5, 7-6 (6) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face the winner of the match between Serb Dusan Lajovic and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Vekic set to face top seed Sakkari in quarter-finals
Croat Donna Vekic, the No 5 seed, won against American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the last 8 of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Thursday. Vekic, ranked No 33, will face Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, next. The Croat defeated German Tamara Korpatsch...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Martic makes quarter-finals, Tauson next
Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Linz Open by edging out Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) at the Design Center Linz on Thursday evening. Martic, ranked No 34, will play Dane lucky loser Clara Tauson next. In the previous...
tennismajors.com
Fils after his victory against Bautista Agut: “I didn’t expect to win in two sets”
In his match against Roberto Bautista Agut, Arthur Fils bossed the court. At 18 years old, he obtained the most significant victory of his career so far against the player ranked 24th in the world. More than the result, the manner was impressive. Laurent Raymond’s protégé dictated the game and won in two sets 6-3, 6-4 without ever really looking like he was in trouble.
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Friedsam advances to quarter-finals
German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam advanced to the last eight of the Linz Open by winning against Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 4 seed, 6-3, 7-5 at the Design Center Linz on Thursday. Friedsam, ranked No 124, will face Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, next. Ahead of her victory,...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Dellien makes semi-finals, Baez next
Qualifier Hugo Dellien advanced to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open by winning against Argentinian wildcard and trophy holder Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-0 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Friday night. First ATP semi-final feelz 😜@hugo_dellien defeats 2021 champion Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-7 6-4 6-0 at...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Cerundolo books spot in quarter-finals, Coria next
Second seed Francisco Cerundolo edged out qualifier Federico Delbonis 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday. Cerundolo, ranked No 31, will play Argentinian Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, next. Delbonis, ranked No 131, edged out Chilean Alejandro...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Sonego reaches quarter-finals
Italian Lorenzo Sonego won against Serb Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-1 to advance to the last eight of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday. Sonego, ranked No 56, will face Italian Jannik Sinner, the second seed, next. The Italian defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, the No 8...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Martic through to semi-finals against Sakkari
Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, beat Dane lucky loser Clara Tauson 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the semi-finals of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Friday evening. Martic, ranked No 34, will face Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, next. Earlier in the tournament, the...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Dellien books spot in last eight, defeating Pella
Qualifier Hugo Dellien moved into the last eight of the Cordoba Open by beating Argentinian wildcard Guido Pella 6-3, 6-4 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday. Dellien, ranked No 138, will play the winner of the match between top seed Diego Schwartzman and wildcard Juan Manuel Cerundolo next.
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Cressy books spot in last eight
American Maxime Cressy beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday. Cressy, ranked No 51, will face the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric, the No 3 seed, and Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech next.
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Potapova advances to semi-finals
Russian Anastasia Potapova, the No 8 seed, defeated German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to move into the semi-finals of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Friday. Potapova, ranked No 44, will play Czech Marketa Vondrousova next. Earlier in the tournament, the 21-year-old Russian edged out...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Francisco Cerundolo retires, Coria into last four
No 6 seed Federico Coria reached the last four of the Cordoba Open when second seed Francisco Cerundolo retired on Friday at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. Coria, ranked No 67, led 6-3, 3-0 when Cerundolo, ranked No 31, pulled out. Cerundolo has a hamstring injury on the right leg.
Comments / 0