Portuguese João Sousa advanced to the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Chilean Cristian Garin 7-5, 7-6 (6) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face the winner of the match between Serb Dusan Lajovic and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, next.

10 HOURS AGO