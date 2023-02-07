Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Guido Pella reaches second round
Argentinian wildcard Guido Pella won against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday night. Guido Pella will face the winner of the match between qualifier Hugo Dellien and Argentinian Pedro Cachin, the No 5...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Sousa moves into quarter-finals
Portuguese João Sousa advanced to the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Chilean Cristian Garin 7-5, 7-6 (6) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face the winner of the match between Serb Dusan Lajovic and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Garin reaches second round, defeating No7 seed Martinez
Chilean Cristian Garin won against Spaniard Pedro Martinez, the No 7 seed, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday. Garin, now ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Portuguese João Sousa and...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Otte into second roundn Giron next
German Oscar Otte won against American Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Otte, ranked No 80, will face No 7 seed Marcos Giron next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Cecchinato advances to second round
Italian Marco Cecchinato beat Argentinian Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 7-6 (4) to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday. Cecchinato, ranked No 93, will face Argentinian Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round results (Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes,...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Rinderknech reaches second round, Coric next
Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech reached the second round of the Montpellier Open by winning against Italian qualifier Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Rinderknech, ranked No 68, will face No 3 seed Borna Coric next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France Arena,...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Gomez advances to second round
Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez advanced to the second round of the Dallas Open by edging out Canadian lucky loser Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday evening. Gomez, ranked No 102, will play No 4 seed Miomir Kecmanovic next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Wolf into second round, defeating Holt
No 6 seed J.J. Wolf beat qualifier Brandon Holt 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday. Wolf, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Radu Albot and American wildcard Liam Krall next. No muss no...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Fucsovics beats qualifier, gets Sinner next
Hungray’s Marton Fucsovics moved into the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating French qualifier Geoffrey Blancaneaux 7-5, 5-7, 6-0 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Fucsovics, ranked No 69, will face second seed Jannik Sinner next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Baez advances to last eight
Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 4 seed, beat Italian Luciano Darderi 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday night. Baez, ranked No 47, will face Chilean wildcard Tomas Barrios Vera next. Darderi, ranked No 200, won against Frenchman...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: McDonald moves into second round, dismantling Verdasco
American Mackenzie McDonald defeated Spanish qualifier Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday evening. McDonald, ranked No 59, will face second seed Frances Tiafoe next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round matches (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD 737.170,...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: 18-year old Fils through to the quarter-finals, defeating Bautista-Agut
French wildcard Arthur Fils advanced to the first ATP Tour quarter finals of his career at the Montpellier Open by beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 4 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday evening. ✅ Gasquet. ✅ RBA@ArthurFils1 defeats Bautista Agut 6-3 6-4 to...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Altmaier makes second round, Isner next
German Daniel Altmaier reached the second round of the Dallas Open by defeating American qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Altmaier, ranked No 99, will face American John Isner, the No 5 seed, next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Sonego advances to second round, beating local hero Bonzi
Italian Lorenzo Sonego defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, the No 8 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Sonego, ranked No 56, will play Serb Filip Krajinovic next. CLINICAL 🥶. Lorenzo Sonego books his spot in...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Huesler beats French wild card to set up Rune showdown
Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler moved into the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating French wildcard Luca Van Assche 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Huesler, ranked No 49, will face top seed Holger Rune next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Tauson moves into second round
Dane lucky loser Clara Tauson won against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday afternoon. Tauson, ranked No 141, will play Italian Camila Giorgi next. Linz WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Davidovich Fokina through to second round after Humbert retires
Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the second round of the Montpellier Open when French wildcard Ugo Humbert retired on Wednesday afternoon at the Sud de France Arena. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, led 1-6, 7-6 (2) when Humbert, ranked No 85, pulled out on Wednesday...
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Rogers reaches last eight
American qualifier Shelby Rogers reached the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open when Estonian Anett Kontaveit, the No 7 seed, retired on Wednesday evening. Rogers, ranked No 46, led 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 when Kontaveit, ranked No 18, pulled out. The American will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Coric books spot in quarter-finals
Croat Borna Coric, the No 3 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Montpellier Open by defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-5 at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday. Coric, ranked No 23, will face American Maxime Cressy next. Rinderknech, ranked No 68, won against Italian qualifier Luca...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Wolf makes quarter finals
American J.J. Wolf, the No 6 seed, won against Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the last eight of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Wolf, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Mackenzie McDonald and second seed Frances Tiafoe next.
Comments / 0