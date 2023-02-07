ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

Cordoba Open: Guido Pella reaches second round

Argentinian wildcard Guido Pella won against Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday night. Guido Pella will face the winner of the match between qualifier Hugo Dellien and Argentinian Pedro Cachin, the No 5...
tennismajors.com

Cordoba Open: Sousa moves into quarter-finals

Portuguese João Sousa advanced to the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Chilean Cristian Garin 7-5, 7-6 (6) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face the winner of the match between Serb Dusan Lajovic and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com

Cordoba Open: Garin reaches second round, defeating No7 seed Martinez

Chilean Cristian Garin won against Spaniard Pedro Martinez, the No 7 seed, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday. Garin, now ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Portuguese João Sousa and...
tennismajors.com

Dallas Open: Otte into second roundn Giron next

German Oscar Otte won against American Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Otte, ranked No 80, will face No 7 seed Marcos Giron next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
DALLAS, TX
tennismajors.com

Cordoba Open: Cecchinato advances to second round

Italian Marco Cecchinato beat Argentinian Facundo Bagnis 6-2, 7-6 (4) to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday. Cecchinato, ranked No 93, will face Argentinian Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round results (Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes,...
tennismajors.com

Montpellier Open: Rinderknech reaches second round, Coric next

Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech reached the second round of the Montpellier Open by winning against Italian qualifier Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Rinderknech, ranked No 68, will face No 3 seed Borna Coric next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France Arena,...
tennismajors.com

Dallas Open: Gomez advances to second round

Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez advanced to the second round of the Dallas Open by edging out Canadian lucky loser Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday evening. Gomez, ranked No 102, will play No 4 seed Miomir Kecmanovic next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results...
DALLAS, TX
tennismajors.com

Dallas Open: Wolf into second round, defeating Holt

No 6 seed J.J. Wolf beat qualifier Brandon Holt 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday. Wolf, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Radu Albot and American wildcard Liam Krall next. No muss no...
DALLAS, TX
tennismajors.com

Montpellier Open: Fucsovics beats qualifier, gets Sinner next

Hungray’s Marton Fucsovics moved into the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating French qualifier Geoffrey Blancaneaux 7-5, 5-7, 6-0 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Fucsovics, ranked No 69, will face second seed Jannik Sinner next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France...
tennismajors.com

Cordoba Open: Baez advances to last eight

Argentinian Sebastian Baez, the No 4 seed, beat Italian Luciano Darderi 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last eight of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday night. Baez, ranked No 47, will face Chilean wildcard Tomas Barrios Vera next. Darderi, ranked No 200, won against Frenchman...
tennismajors.com

Dallas Open: McDonald moves into second round, dismantling Verdasco

American Mackenzie McDonald defeated Spanish qualifier Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday evening. McDonald, ranked No 59, will face second seed Frances Tiafoe next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round matches (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD 737.170,...
DALLAS, TX
tennismajors.com

Dallas Open: Altmaier makes second round, Isner next

German Daniel Altmaier reached the second round of the Dallas Open by defeating American qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Altmaier, ranked No 99, will face American John Isner, the No 5 seed, next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
DALLAS, TX
tennismajors.com

Montpellier Open: Sonego advances to second round, beating local hero Bonzi

Italian Lorenzo Sonego defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi, the No 8 seed, 6-3, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Sonego, ranked No 56, will play Serb Filip Krajinovic next. CLINICAL 🥶. Lorenzo Sonego books his spot in...
tennismajors.com

Montpellier Open: Huesler beats French wild card to set up Rune showdown

Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler moved into the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating French wildcard Luca Van Assche 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Huesler, ranked No 49, will face top seed Holger Rune next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France...
tennismajors.com

Linz Open: Tauson moves into second round

Dane lucky loser Clara Tauson won against Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu, the No 3 seed, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday afternoon. Tauson, ranked No 141, will play Italian Camila Giorgi next. Linz WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com

Montpellier Open: Davidovich Fokina through to second round after Humbert retires

Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the second round of the Montpellier Open when French wildcard Ugo Humbert retired on Wednesday afternoon at the Sud de France Arena. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, led 1-6, 7-6 (2) when Humbert, ranked No 85, pulled out on Wednesday...
tennismajors.com

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Rogers reaches last eight

American qualifier Shelby Rogers reached the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open when Estonian Anett Kontaveit, the No 7 seed, retired on Wednesday evening. Rogers, ranked No 46, led 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 when Kontaveit, ranked No 18, pulled out. The American will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second...
tennismajors.com

Montpellier Open: Coric books spot in quarter-finals

Croat Borna Coric, the No 3 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Montpellier Open by defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-5 at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday. Coric, ranked No 23, will face American Maxime Cressy next. Rinderknech, ranked No 68, won against Italian qualifier Luca...
tennismajors.com

Dallas Open: Wolf makes quarter finals

American J.J. Wolf, the No 6 seed, won against Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the last eight of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Wolf, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Mackenzie McDonald and second seed Frances Tiafoe next.
DALLAS, PA

