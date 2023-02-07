Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Vondrousova advances to quarter-finals
Czech Marketa Vondrousova reached the last 8 of the Linz Open by winning against Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Vondrousova, ranked No 89, will play the winner of the match between Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi and German wildcard Eva Lys next. In...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Galfi upsets Pera, plays Lys in second round
Hungarian qualifier Dalma Galfi reached the second round of the Linz Open by winning against American Bernarda Pera, the No 7 seed, 6-2, 7-6 (5) at the Design Center Linz on Tuesday evening. Galfi, ranked No 92, will play German wildcard Eva Lys next. Linz WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Gracheva advances to second round
Lucky loser Varvara Gracheva won against Anna Blinkova 7-5, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Tuesday evening. Gracheva, ranked No 84, will face the winner of the match between Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, and Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz next.
tennismajors.com
French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism
When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Sakkari makes quarter-finals
Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, beat Russian lucky loser Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday evening. Sakkari, ranked No 7, will face the winner of the match between American Madison Brengle and Croat Donna Vekic, the...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Kalinina makes second round
Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 4 seed, defeated American Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 31, will play German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam next. Linz WTA 250, other first-round results (Design Center Linz,...
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Van Uytvanck beats Noskova to reach second round
Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck advanced to the second round of the Linz Open by beating Czech Linda Noskova 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Design Center Linz on Tuesday. Van Uytvanck, ranked No 76, will play the winner of the match between Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera and Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Garin reaches second round, defeating No7 seed Martinez
Chilean Cristian Garin won against Spaniard Pedro Martinez, the No 7 seed, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday. Garin, now ranked No 103, will play the winner of the match between Portuguese João Sousa and...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Otte into second roundn Giron next
German Oscar Otte won against American Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Otte, ranked No 80, will face No 7 seed Marcos Giron next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Fucsovics beats qualifier, gets Sinner next
Hungray’s Marton Fucsovics moved into the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating French qualifier Geoffrey Blancaneaux 7-5, 5-7, 6-0 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Fucsovics, ranked No 69, will face second seed Jannik Sinner next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Delbonis into second round
Argentinian qualifier Federico Delbonis edged out Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (6) to move into the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday night. Delbonis, ranked No 131, will play second seed Francisco Cerundolo next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round results (Estadio...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Altmaier makes second round, Isner next
German Daniel Altmaier reached the second round of the Dallas Open by defeating American qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Altmaier, ranked No 99, will face American John Isner, the No 5 seed, next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: 18-year old Fils through to the quarter-finals, defeating Bautista-Agut
French wildcard Arthur Fils advanced to the first ATP Tour quarter finals of his career at the Montpellier Open by beating Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the No 4 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday evening. ✅ Gasquet. ✅ RBA@ArthurFils1 defeats Bautista Agut 6-3 6-4 to...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: World No212 Barrios Vera books spot in second round
Chilean wildcard Tomas Barrios Vera won against Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6 (6), 6-2 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday evening. This is his first win in three years at the Tour level. Barrios Vera, ranked No 212 and...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: McDonald moves into second round, dismantling Verdasco
American Mackenzie McDonald defeated Spanish qualifier Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday evening. McDonald, ranked No 59, will face second seed Frances Tiafoe next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round matches (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD 737.170,...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Barrere moves into second round, defeating trophy holder Bublik (who totally imploded)
Frenchman Gregoire Barrere edged out Kazakh Alexander Bublik, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) to reach the second round of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday evening. Bublik was the trophy holder and smashed three racquets in a row when he was...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Cressy books spot in last eight
American Maxime Cressy beat Finn Emil Ruusuvuori, the No 7 seed, 6-4, 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday. Cressy, ranked No 51, will face the winner of the match between Croat Borna Coric, the No 3 seed, and Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech next.
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Sousa moves into quarter-finals
Portuguese João Sousa advanced to the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Chilean Cristian Garin 7-5, 7-6 (6) at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face the winner of the match between Serb Dusan Lajovic and Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Kudermetova into last eight
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 4 seed, advanced to the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by winning against Belgian Elise Mertens 6-1, 7-5 on Wednesday. Kudermetova, ranked No 11, will face the winner of the match between Czech Barbora Krejcikova and Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the No 8 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Davidovich Fokina through to second round after Humbert retires
Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the second round of the Montpellier Open when French wildcard Ugo Humbert retired on Wednesday afternoon at the Sud de France Arena. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, led 1-6, 7-6 (2) when Humbert, ranked No 85, pulled out on Wednesday...
