Lucky loser Varvara Gracheva won against Anna Blinkova 7-5, 7-5 to move into the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Tuesday evening. Gracheva, ranked No 84, will face the winner of the match between Greek Maria Sakkari, the top seed, and Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz next.

2 DAYS AGO