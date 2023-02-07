American J.J. Wolf, the No 6 seed, won against Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the last eight of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Wolf, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Mackenzie McDonald and second seed Frances Tiafoe next.

DALLAS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO