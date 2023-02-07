Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: McDonald moves into second round, dismantling Verdasco
American Mackenzie McDonald defeated Spanish qualifier Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday evening. McDonald, ranked No 59, will face second seed Frances Tiafoe next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round matches (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD 737.170,...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Albot books spot in second round
Radu Albot moved into the second round of the Dallas Open by beating American wildcard Liam Krall 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Albot, ranked No 123, will face No 6 seed J.J. Wolf next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
French tennis players rush to Mahut’s rescue after Giudicelli’s criticism
When Nicolas Mahut, a respected member of the Davis Cup France team for many years, was criticised by Bernard Giudicelli, the former president of the French Tennis Federation and a great supporter of the Davis Cup reform project in 2018, French players easily chose their side and supported their peer en masse on Tuesday.
Indian Wells entries include injured Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are among the men's entry list for the BNP Paribas Open in March, but both are unlikely to play after being injured during the Australian Open.
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Kalinina makes second round
Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 4 seed, defeated American Alycia Parks 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 31, will play German qualifier Anna-Lena Friedsam next. Linz WTA 250, other first-round results (Design Center Linz,...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Tiafoe reaches last eight, dismantling McDonald
Second seed Frances Tiafoe won against Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Tiafoe, ranked No 14, will play American J.J. Wolf, the No 6 seed, next. McDonald, ranked No 59, defeated Spanish qualifier Fernando Verdasco...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Sousa moves into second round
Portuguese João Sousa moved into the second round of the Cordoba Open by edging out Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face Chilean Cristian Garin next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round results (Estadio Mario...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Wolf makes quarter finals
American J.J. Wolf, the No 6 seed, won against Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6 (5) to reach the last eight of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Wolf, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Mackenzie McDonald and second seed Frances Tiafoe next.
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Van Uytvanck beats Noskova to reach second round
Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck advanced to the second round of the Linz Open by beating Czech Linda Noskova 7-6 (3), 6-2 at the Design Center Linz on Tuesday. Van Uytvanck, ranked No 76, will play the winner of the match between Spanish qualifier Marina Bassols Ribera and Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Wolf into second round, defeating Holt
No 6 seed J.J. Wolf beat qualifier Brandon Holt 6-3, 6-3 to reach the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday. Wolf, ranked No 43, will face the winner of the match between Radu Albot and American wildcard Liam Krall next. No muss no...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Rinderknech reaches second round, Coric next
Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech reached the second round of the Montpellier Open by winning against Italian qualifier Luca Nardi 6-4, 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Rinderknech, ranked No 68, will face No 3 seed Borna Coric next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France Arena,...
tennismajors.com
Masarova upsets second seed Alexandrova in Linz first round, Vondrousova next
Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova edged out Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the second seed, 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6) to advance to the second round of the Linz Open at the Design Center Linz on Tuesday afternoon. Masarova, ranked No 99, will play Czech Marketa Vondrousova next. Linz WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Gomez upsets Kecmanovic to reach the quarter-finals, his first on the ATP Tour
Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez advanced to the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open by edging out Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 4 seed, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Thursday. Gomez, ranked No 102, will face the winner of the match between American John Isner, the No 5...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Fucsovics beats qualifier, gets Sinner next
Hungray’s Marton Fucsovics moved into the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating French qualifier Geoffrey Blancaneaux 7-5, 5-7, 6-0 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Fucsovics, ranked No 69, will face second seed Jannik Sinner next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Davidovich Fokina through to second round after Humbert retires
Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 5 seed, advanced to the second round of the Montpellier Open when French wildcard Ugo Humbert retired on Wednesday afternoon at the Sud de France Arena. Davidovich Fokina, ranked No 32, led 1-6, 7-6 (2) when Humbert, ranked No 85, pulled out on Wednesday...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Isner wins his first match in 2023
American John Isner, the No 5 seed, moved into the second round of the Dallas Open by defeating Chun-Hsin Tseng 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Tuesday night. Isner, ranked No 39, will face the winner of the match between American qualifier Zachary Svajda and German...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: World No212 Barrios Vera books spot in second round
Chilean wildcard Tomas Barrios Vera won against Colombian Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6 (6), 6-2 to reach the second round of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Tuesday evening. This is his first win in three years at the Tour level. Barrios Vera, ranked No 212 and...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Huesler beats French wild card to set up Rune showdown
Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler moved into the second round of the Montpellier Open by beating French wildcard Luca Van Assche 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Tuesday evening. Huesler, ranked No 49, will face top seed Holger Rune next. Montpellier ATP250, other first-round results (Sud de France...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Halys beats Davidovich Fokina, meets wild card Fils in quarter-final
Frenchman Quentin Halys advanced to the last eight of the Montpellier Open by winning against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, the No 5 seed, 6-3, 6-3 at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday afternoon. Halys, ranked No 70, will play French wildcard Arthur Fils next. In the previous round of...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Barrios Vera makes quarter-finals
Chilean wildcard Tomas Barrios Vera moved into the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the No 8 seed, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday. Barrios Vera, ranked No 212, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Sebastian...
