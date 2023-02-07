Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Altmaier makes second round, Isner next
German Daniel Altmaier reached the second round of the Dallas Open by defeating American qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-2, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Altmaier, ranked No 99, will face American John Isner, the No 5 seed, next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Wu makes semi-finals, Fritz next
Chinese Yibing Wu advanced to the semi-finals of the Dallas Open by beating Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, the No 8 seed, 6-3, 6-4 at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday. Wu Yibing's ranking:. 1,869 in March 2022 😔. 83 in tonight's live rankings after his quarter-final win at #DalOpen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/uWTngpzeuL...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Tiafoe reaches last eight, dismantling McDonald
Second seed Frances Tiafoe won against Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday night. Tiafoe, ranked No 14, will play American J.J. Wolf, the No 6 seed, next. McDonald, ranked No 59, defeated Spanish qualifier Fernando Verdasco...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Otte into second roundn Giron next
German Oscar Otte won against American Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday. Otte, ranked No 80, will face No 7 seed Marcos Giron next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results (Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex, hard, USD...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Gomez advances to second round
Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez advanced to the second round of the Dallas Open by edging out Canadian lucky loser Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5) at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Wednesday evening. Gomez, ranked No 102, will play No 4 seed Miomir Kecmanovic next. Dallas ATP250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Isner reaches quarter-finals
American John Isner, the No 5 seed, won against German Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-6 (1) to move into the quarter-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Thursday night. Isner, ranked No 39, will face Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez next. In the previous round of the Dallas tournament,...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Isner through to last four
American John Isner, the No 5 seed, won against Ecuadorian Emilio Gomez 7-6 (8), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Friday. Make that FOUR-time #DalOpen semi-finalist 🙌@JohnIsner tops Emilio Gomez 7-6 7-5 in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/JI5OsBT8l1. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February...
tennismajors.com
Dallas Open: Fritz moves into quarter-finals, defeating Sock
Top seed Taylor Fritz won against wildcard Jack Sock 7-6 (5), 6-4 to move into the last eight of the Dallas Open at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex on Thursday night. Nobody's quite sure what happened here 😆@Taylor_Fritz97 @JackSock92 #DalOpen pic.twitter.com/YtfHSicWce. — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 10, 2023. Fritz, ranked...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Sousa moves into second round
Portuguese João Sousa moved into the second round of the Cordoba Open by edging out Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday evening. Sousa, ranked No 162, will face Chilean Cristian Garin next. Cordoba ATP250, other first-round results (Estadio Mario...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Cerundolo books spot in quarter-finals, Coria next
Second seed Francisco Cerundolo edged out qualifier Federico Delbonis 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to reach the quarter-finals of the Cordoba Open at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Thursday. Cerundolo, ranked No 31, will play Argentinian Federico Coria, the No 6 seed, next. Delbonis, ranked No 131, edged out Chilean Alejandro...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Barrere moves into second round, defeating trophy holder Bublik (who totally imploded)
Frenchman Gregoire Barrere edged out Kazakh Alexander Bublik, the No 6 seed, 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) to reach the second round of the Montpellier Open at the Sud de France Arena on Wednesday evening. Bublik was the trophy holder and smashed three racquets in a row when he was...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Barrios Vera makes quarter-finals
Chilean wildcard Tomas Barrios Vera moved into the last eight of the Cordoba Open by defeating Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the No 8 seed, 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Wednesday. Barrios Vera, ranked No 212, will play the winner of the match between Argentinian Sebastian...
tennismajors.com
Cordoba Open: Ramos-Vinolas reaches semi-finals
Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas, the No 3 seed, advanced to the semi-finals of the Cordoba Open by winning against Portuguese João Sousa 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes on Friday evening. Ramos-Vinolas, ranked No 54, will face the winner of the match between No 6 seed Federico...
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Second seed Bencic makes semi-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second seed, moved into the last four of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open by defeating American qualifier Shelby Rogers 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Friday. Bencic, ranked No 9, will face the winner of the match between Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 6 seed, and Kazakh Elena Rybakina, the No 3 seed, next.
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Rune beats Huesler (at last) to reach the quarter-finals
Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, advanced to the last eight of the Montpellier Open by beating Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Sud de France Arena on Thursday evening. Rune, ranked No 9 at the ATP, had lost twice against the Swiss in 2022. Finished in style...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Sinner sets up semi-final versus wild card Fils
Second seed Jannik Sinner moved into the last four of the Montpellier Open by winning against Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday. Sinner, ranked No 17, will play wild card Arthur Fils next. “It was my first match since the Australian Open, I was...
tennismajors.com
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Rogers reaches last eight
American qualifier Shelby Rogers reached the last eight of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open when Estonian Anett Kontaveit, the No 7 seed, retired on Wednesday evening. Rogers, ranked No 46, led 4-6, 6-3, 4-1 when Kontaveit, ranked No 18, pulled out. The American will play Swiss Belinda Bencic, the second...
tennismajors.com
Montpellier Open: Cressy last to qualify for the semi-finals, Rune next
American Maxime Cressy moved into the last four of the Montpellier Open by winning against Croat Borna Coric, the No 3 seed, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the Sud de France Arena on Friday evening. Cressy, ranked No 51, will play Dane Holger Rune, the top seed, next. In the previous...
tennismajors.com
Fils after his victory against Bautista Agut: “I didn’t expect to win in two sets”
In his match against Roberto Bautista Agut, Arthur Fils bossed the court. At 18 years old, he obtained the most significant victory of his career so far against the player ranked 24th in the world. More than the result, the manner was impressive. Laurent Raymond’s protégé dictated the game and won in two sets 6-3, 6-4 without ever really looking like he was in trouble.
tennismajors.com
Linz Open: Martic makes quarter-finals, Tauson next
Croat Petra Martic, the No 6 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the Linz Open by edging out Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (3) at the Design Center Linz on Thursday evening. Martic, ranked No 34, will play Dane lucky loser Clara Tauson next. In the previous...
