In his match against Roberto Bautista Agut, Arthur Fils bossed the court. At 18 years old, he obtained the most significant victory of his career so far against the player ranked 24th in the world. More than the result, the manner was impressive. Laurent Raymond’s protégé dictated the game and won in two sets 6-3, 6-4 without ever really looking like he was in trouble.

2 DAYS AGO