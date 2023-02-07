ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

9NEWS

4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado

As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors

FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy in El Paso County. A Black rancher claims he's been terrorized by his white neighbors. Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors. FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
weather5280.com

How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week

We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire

Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
GREELEY, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam

A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act. 
ARVADA, CO
CBS Denver

Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills

A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
DENVER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial

The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
LONGMONT, CO

