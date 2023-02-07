Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/

GREELEY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO