Meth abatement in libraries quickly claims Denver headlines, but why?Heather WillardDenver, CO
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
The Most Mystical Hotel of America: The Stanley HotelSiddhartha SapkotaEstes Park, CO
Feasting on finger-licking chicken at Sexy Sammies in Greeley, ColoradoColorado JillGreeley, CO
Send Your Valentine a Surprise From Colorado's Sweetheart CityColorado JillLoveland, CO
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
Multi-vehicle crash on Chambers Road in Aurora
Officers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash at Chambers Road and 1st Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
Big delays on SB I-25 into downtown Denver due to police activity Wednesday
Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said drivers in the express lane cannot get into downtown and are having to transition onto SB I-25, which is gridlocked as of 9:15 a.m.
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
I-25 southbound HOV ramp into downtown Denver closed due to police activity
The southbound HOV ramp on Interstate 25 into downtown Denver at 19th Street is closed while Denver police work to “contact a person on the overpass.”. The Colorado Department of Transportation reported the closure of the express lane “due to police activity” about 8:30 a.m., and the Denver Police Department confirmed they are on the scene in a 9:20 a.m. tweet.
Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors
FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy in El Paso County. A Black rancher claims he's been terrorized by his white neighbors. Black rancher claims harassment by white neighbors. FOX31's Talya Cunningham is trying to get to the bottom of a viral controversy...
Block of ice, nearly the length of half a football field, remains in front of Centennial home
A Centennial man describes a block of ice, nearly the length of half a football field, as an ice dam on his block.
How much snow models are forecasting for Denver and Colorado this week
We continue to track the potential for a strong winter storm to bring accumulating snow to much of the state by the middle of the coming week. Matt touched on the latest with this system in his video update earlier today, but we thought we'd take a look this afternoon at how much models are forecasting for snow across the Front Range from this system, and where/what differences there are in the data as of Saturday.
1 killed in shooting on Colorado Boulevard
Northbound Colorado Boulevard is closed at East 9th Avenue while police investigate.
3 Greeley teens save elderly couple from house fire
Three Greeley teens are being lauded as heroes. The Greeley Tribune reports Preston Natividad, 16, of Frontier Academy, Cash Rinker, 16, of Eaton High School and Jeremiah Duhring, 15, of Greeley West High School, saved an elderly couple from their burning home Saturday night.The boys, all part of the Greeley Grays 16U baseball team smelled smoke on the 5200 block of 26th Street, and then saw the flames. One called 911 while another rushed inside the home to save a woman with dementia and a man who was sleeping. Fire Chief Brian Kuznik said the boys’ actions made a difference in preventing injury or worse, death. The boys will receive Community Safety Awards in the coming weeks. For the full heroic story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Colorado couple indicted for tree trimming scam
A Colorado couple was indicted for a tree trimming scam that targeted more than 50 older adults, according to attorney general, Phil Weiser. Last year, Arvada police arrested Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler. The couple is accused of conning people as old as 95 out of more than $40,000 from February 2020 until October 2022. The Tylers are currently in Jefferson County Detention Center, being held on two charges of suspiciously violating the state's Organized Crime Control Act.
Larimer County deputies searching for suspect who stole two pickup trucks, bike
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole two pickup trucks before taking off on a stolen bicycle Wednesday.
The next storm hits Denver on Tuesday night & Wednesday
It will be a beautiful and mild weekend. Expect sunshine, brushed with high clouds in Denver. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
Cold front set to arrive Wednesday evening causing limited snow and intense wind chills
A cold front will reach the Front Range Wednesday evening causing a brief burst of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the metro area. For many areas there will be more wind than snow.The cold front was in Idaho early Wednesday morning and should move across the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas between 4-6 p.m. Once the front arrives, chilly northwest winds will quickly develop. Prior to the front, temperatures will be relatively mild with lower 50s along most of the urban corridor. It will be the warmest afternoon of the week in Denver followed by...
Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial
The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
