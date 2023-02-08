ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJISAA Swim: Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights Defeats Morristown in First-ever State Appearance

By Chip Armonaitis
 3 days ago

GARFIELD, NJ – It was not as dramatic as Saturday's NJIC Conference Championship meet, but Tuesday’s NJSIAA North 1, Group A quarterfinal match once again came down to the final race.  Once again, the Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights boys swim team pulled out the victory, this time with a 90-79 win over Morristown on Monday afternoon at the Garfield pool. It is the program's first NJSIAA appearance and win.

The meet started with an obstacle thrown to both teams, as the starting block in lane 6 was deemed unsafe for competition.  As a result, everyone started from the pool deck, slowing down some of the times, and hindering those swimmers who were better off the blocks.

The meet was tight throughout, with Morristown staying close to Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights all throughout.  Morristown jumped out to a lead in the first race, taking an 8-6 lead with a first and fourth place finish in the 200 Medley Relay.

Morristown had first place finishes in the 200 Medley Relay, 200 Free, 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Backstroke, and 100 Breaststroke.

A 2-3-4 finish in the 200 free style allowed the meet to be tied at 15. Pawel Drzymala’s victory in the 200 Individual Medley gave Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights their first lead of the meet.  Morristown, however, snatched the lead right back with a win in the 50-meter free style, at 32-30.

Anthony Gasowski and Timothy Tran’s 1-3 in the 100 Butterfly gave Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights a lead that they would not surrender the rest of the day, at 39-38.  Drzymala won his second event of the day in the 500 meters freestyle, with Gasowksi third and Alex Faron fifth, giving the team their biggest lead so far, at 57-52.

That lead stayed at five until the final event, the 400-Meter Freestyle. Leading 80-75, Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights, when the 400 free relay put the meet away.  Gian Lopez, Jeremy Ore, Gasowski and Drzymala cruised to a nine-second victory, clinching the meet.  The B relay of Daniel Sickels, Jacob Hernandez, Samuel Liberos and Alexander Faron came in third.

Up next for Garfield/Heights is Livingston, at Livingston, on Friday afternoon.



Garfield/Hasbrouck Heights 90, Morristown 79






200 MR (meters)


Time
Place


Ben Horoway, Jack MacMillian, Lincoln Stuek, Owen Barone (Morristown)
1.58.60
1


Gian Lopez, Pawel Drzymala, Anthony Gasowski, Ryan Ng (Garfield)
02:02.3
2


Timothy Tran, Mykal Diaz, Jeremy Ore, Jacob Hernandez (Garfield)
02:13.0
3


Nate Miller, James Rodas, Joshua Susatano, Nicholas Heusel (Morristown)
2.27.5
4


Dalton Chielowiec-Falone, Glenn Chmielowiec-Falone, Mikolaj Safin, Sebastian Nitek (Garfield)
02:36.5
5









200 Free (meters)


Time
Place


Paul Eberhardt (Morristown)
2.38.22
1


Gian Lopez (Garfield)
02:13.5
2


Daniel Sickles (Garfield)
02:35.3
3


Alexander Faron (Garfield)
02:36.7
4


Jack MacMillian (Morristown)
2.07.28
5


Jacob Bonn (Morristown)
3.02.77
6









200 IM (meters)


Time
Place


Pawel Drzymala (Garfield)
02:23.2
1


Jack Cotnair (Morristown)
2.37.24
2


Jeremy Ore (Garfield)
02:44.2
3


Joshua Susanto (Morristown)
3.00.74
4


Nate Miller (Morristown)
3.16.70
5









50 Free (meters)


Time
Place


Lincon Stuek (Morristown)
25.83
1


Ryan Ng (Garfield)
25.87
2


Owen Barone (Morristown)
26.939
3


Samuel Libreros (Garfield)
30.49
4


Nicholas Heusel (Morristown)
30.84
5


Dalton Chielowiec-Falone (Garfield)
31.25
6









100 Fly (meters)


Time
Place


Anthony Gasowski (Garfield)
01:03.0
1


Jack Catnoir (Morristown)
1.11.30
2


Timothy Tran (Garfield)
01:11.7
3


James Rodas (Morristown)
1.16.48
4









100 Free (meters)


Time
Place


Ben Goroway (Morristown)
1.01.30
1


Jeremy Ore (Garfield)
01:06.2
2


Jacob Hernandez (Garfield)
01:08.3
3


Paul Eberhardt (Morristown)
1.10.41
4


Samuel Libreros (Garfield)
01:11.3
5


Nicholas Heusel (Morristown)
1.19.19
6









500 Free (meters)


Time
Place


Pawel Drzymala (Garfield)
04:21.6
1


Jack MacMillan (Morristown)
4.23.00
2


Anthony Gasowski (Garfield)
04:42.4
3


Owen Barone (Morristown)
5.20.412
4


Alexander Faron (Garfield)
05:53.2
5


Jacob Bonn (Morristown)
6.56.89
6









200 FR (meters)


Time
Place


Lincoln Stuek, Paul Eberhardt, Jack Cotnoir, Jack MacMillan (Morrristown)
1.54.40
1


Timothy Tran, Samuel Libreros, Jacob Hernandez, Ryan Ng (Garfield)
02:05.6
2


Daniel Sickles, Dalton Chielowiec-Falone, Glenn Chmielowiec-Falone, Alexander Faron (Garfield)
02:09.5
3


Mikolaj Safin, Patrick Zielinski, Sebastian Nitek, Krystian Nitek (Garfield)
02:17.5
4


Nate Miller, Jacob Bonn, Joshua Susento, Seaan Forsell (Morristown)
2.20.90
5









100 Back (meters)


Time
Place


Ben Goraway (Morristown)
1.05.93
1


Gian Lopez (Garfield)
01:07.0
2


Daniel Sickles (Garfield)
01:17.6
3


Timothy Tran (Garfield)
01:21.5
4


Nate Miller (Morristown)
1.33.13
5


Sean Forsell (Morristown)
1.55.88
6









100 Breast (meters)


Time
Place


Lincoln Stuek (Morristown)
1.15.22
1


Mykal Diaz (Garfield)
01:18.9
2


Ryan Ng (Garfield)
01:19.8
3


James Rodas (Morristown)
1.25.91
4


Glenn Chmielowiec-Falone (Garfield)
01:34.6
5


Joshua Susanto (Morristown)
1.36.71
6









400 FR (meters)


Time
Place


Gian Lopez, Jeremy Ore, Anthony Gasowski, Pawel Drzymala (Garfield)
04:10.1
1


Owen Barone, Paul Eberhardt, Jack Cathoir, Ben Goroway (Morristown)
4.19.63
2


Daniel Sickles, Jacob Hernandez, Samuel Libreros, Alexander Faron (Garfield)
04:51.2
3


Jacob Benn, Sean Forsellm Nicholas Heusel, James Rodas (Morristown)
5.24.44
4


Dalton Chielowiec-Falone, Mikolaj Safin, Patrick Zielinski, Krystian Nitek (Garfield)
05:30.4
5

