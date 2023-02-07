The Poplar Bluff Mules have struggled to stay on the winning side for most of the season. That ended Wednesday with a strong performance agains the visiting Kennett Indians. After a week off of the hardwood, and two weeks since their Homecoming Night game against Kennett was postponed due to a winter storm, the Mules picked up right where they left off with an 81-52 win.

