Read full article on original website
dont care
2d ago
Deportation finally the democrats are getting it deportation to Canada 🇨🇦, the hypocrite’s shipping illegals to Canada isn’t that just wonderful that means Texas can ship more to New York City they will have plenty of room
Reply
36
Sunnyside
2d ago
it's more lies from Biden and NY they didn't go to Canada they dispersed in other states in USA. The illegals left court order behind dropping on ground why because they don't follow laws.
Reply
26
Retired Dude
2d ago
But the Canadian Prime Minister on national television, whilst standing next to President Trump, said everyone is welcome in Canada. Well?
Reply(4)
33
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
New York government wants to spend $1 billion on housing migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
A surge in migrants after they are told that the US will give them free bus tickets to CanadaAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Related
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
Migrants' refusal to leave New York hotel met with outrage: 'Absolutely insane'
Migrants protested in the streets of Hell's Kitchen after the city tried to move them to a new center at the Red Hook cruise terminal in Brooklyn, reports say.
CBC News
Why some migrants turn around and head back to NYC after free bus ride to near Canadian border
At the Port Authority in New York City, Ilze Thielmann greets would-be refugees as they step off buses. Many of them were put on buses in southern U.S. states, where officials say they are unable to deal with the deepening migrant crisis. Thielmann's non-profit organization, Team TLC, and others like...
Migrants' stories of hardship questioned after refusal to leave New York hotel: 'This thing was a scam'
'The Five' breakdown reports illegal immigrants refused to leave a luxury New York City hotel after being told they would be relocated to a migrant crisis center.
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from Canada
Fritznel Richard from Haiti had been living with his wife in Quebec, Canada for a year. The couple had crossed into Canada as migrants seeking asylum. Richard and his wife fled from Haiti to go to Brazil. From Brazil, the couple was able to enter the U.S. However, their ultimate goal was to end up in Canada. Perhaps, they believed that the asylum process would be easier in Canada.
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The City
Americans are not the only ones fuming over the new influx of migrants into the country. Mexican immigrants are also angry. Many Mexicans get detained in overcrowded areas with thin beds and resources. But they say other foreign migrants get better treatment and have come to expect it.
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants
President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.
New York City residents torn over efforts to shelter migrants: ‘We’re not even helping our own people'
New Yorkers share whether the city has prioritized migrants over the homeless as illegal immigrants protest outside the luxury hotel refusing to relocate.
msn.com
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
Tiny upstate town faced with NYC-like migrant influx: ‘Won’t take many to overwhelm the system’
JAMESTOWN, NY — In this small town — about as far as one can get from the southern border without entering Canada — residents are bracing for an influx of migrants that could cause a crisis similar to the one that has New York City facing a fiscal cliff. “If a city of 8 million people can be overwhelmed by a couple thousand migrants, imagine what a couple hundred can do to overwhelm a small rural community upstate?” warned state Sen. George Borrello (R-Jamestown). “It wouldn’t take many migrants to overwhelm the system,” he added. At least 35 migrants from Colombia are...
Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis
Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the past three months than in the previous two years combined. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern “Swanton Sector” saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period in 2021, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week in a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region after flying to Canada from at least 19 countries, according...
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
dailyhodl.com
US Government Seizes Nearly $700,000,000 Worth of Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets As Fraud Investigation Intensifies
A new court filing reveals that US authorities have so far recovered nearly $700,000,000 worth of cash and assets from accounts linked to former crypto golden boy Sam Bankman-Fried. According to a document submitted by U.S. federal prosecutor Damian Williams on January 20th, the US government is now in possession...
Migrants flee NYC for Canada after ‘drugs,’ ‘homeless people’ make life unbearable: report
Canada is becoming the new home for migrants after some complain life in New York City has become difficult because of rampant drug use and high rates of homelessness.
Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry
Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country.
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"
For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
US News and World Report
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Comments / 45