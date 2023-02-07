Read full article on original website
Related
lcuchaps.com
West Division Leaders Head To Portales Aiming To Remain In Place
LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN (17-8, 12-5) at EASTERN NEW MEXICO (12-10, 9-8) Feb. 11, 2023 • 6:30 PM CT. Portales, N.M. • Greyhound Arena (4,800) Eastern N.M. Portales, N.M. Sat. Feb. 11 2 p.m. Video Stats. OVER THE TOP. With their win Thursday night at Western New Mexico and scores...
lcuchaps.com
Lady Chaps Claim a Pair of Run-Rule Wins
LUBBOCK, Texas (February 10, 2023) – The No.21 Lubbock Christian University completed a Friday sweep of games at the Lubbock Sports College Invitational with a 9-0 win over Emporia State and a 10-2 win over Adams State. Both wins were five-inning run-rule wins at Maner Park. GAME INFORMATION. Score:...
lcuchaps.com
LCU drops second straight heartbreaker in New Mexico
PORTALES, N.M. - Despite 65 combined points from Rowan Mackenzie, Russell Harrison and Kurt Wegscheider, a shot at the buzzer gave the Chaps their second-straight one-point loss, falling to Eastern New Mexico 77-76 on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Chaps (16-8, 12-6 LSC) opened the contest on an 11-3 scoring run,...
lcuchaps.com
Mad Max Does it Again... Maxine Valdez Notches Third No-Hitter
LUBBOCK, Texas (February 11, 2023) – No.21 Lubbock Christian University swept a pair of games against RMAC programs in the third day of action at the Lubbock Sports College Invitational Saturday, as Maxine Valdez notched the 24th no-hitter in program history, in an 8-0 run-rule win over Chadron State, before the Lady Chaparrals claimed their fourth consecutive run-rule win by defeating Adams State 9-1 at Maner Park.
lcuchaps.com
Cayden Butler wins first career event championship at Jarvis Scott Open
LUBBOCK, Texas - Cayden Butler captured gold for the first time in his career in the high jump, while Kevin Washington set a new record in the triple jump on day two of the Jarvis Scott Open. Butler won the first event championship of his career, taking first place in...
Comments / 0