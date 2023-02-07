Read full article on original website
troytrojans.com
Zay Williams / Nelson Phillips Combine for 49 to Tame the Ragin' Cajuns
TROY, Ala. – Two 20-point performances from Zay Williams and Nelson Phillips push Troy over Louisiana 80-65 on Saturday night in Trojan Arena. The win guarantees Troy's first back-to-back winning seasons since 2008-09 and 2009-10 and ends an eight-game losing streak to the Cajuns. The Trojans (16-11, 8-6 SBC)...
troytrojans.com
Troy Ends Homestand with SBC Throwdown Against Louisiana
TROY, Ala. – Red hot from its comeback victory over in-state rival South Alabama, Troy gets ready for another Sun Belt showdown on Saturday at 4 p.m. with Louisiana in Trojan Arena. Saturday concludes the Trojans' (15-11, 7-6 SBC) longest homestand of four games, while the Ragin' Cajuns (20-5,...
troytrojans.com
Troy Welcomes Nicholls to Lunsford
TROY, Ala. – Off to its first 2-0 start since the 2008-09 season, Troy women's tennis prepares for Sunday at 11 a.m. against Nicholls in the Lunsford Tennis Complex. The Trojans (2-0) look for their first 3-0 start in recorded history, which dates back to 2006. For the Colonels (3-1), the team rides a three-match win streak, including a win over fellow Sun Belt member ULM, 4-3. Match Information.
troytrojans.com
Men’s Tennis Blanks Nicholls State for Eighth Straight Win
TROY, Ala. – Troy men's tennis blanked Nicholls State, 4-0, Sunday afternoon at the Lunsford Tennis Complex to run its winning streak out to eight matches. Troy (8-1) won the doubles point and claimed the first three singles matches to take the victory as the two teams played to a clinch scenario due to travel concerns.
troytrojans.com
Troy Looks to Bounce Back at ULM
TROY, Ala. – The Troy women's basketball team travels to ULM on Saturday, looking to get back in the win column following a rare loss on Thursday night. Tip-off between the Trojans and Warhawks from Fant-Ewing Coliseum is 2 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. The...
troytrojans.com
Softball Splits Final Day of Trojan Classic
TROY, Ala. – Libby Baker hit two monster home runs and Leanna Johnson struck out a combined 15 batters as Troy split a pair of games Sunday at the Troy Softball Complex on the final day of the Trojan Classic. Troy defeated SIU-Edwardsville, 2-1, in the morning game behind...
troytrojans.com
Trojans Wrap Up Indoor Track & Field Regular Season at Bulldog Open
Birmingham, Ala.- The Trojans wrapped up the indoor regular season from the Birmingham CrossPlex, finishing with 10 top-five finishes at the Bulldog open Saturday afternoon. The theme of the indoor season of breaking school records continued this weekend as Lauren Locke set a new Troy school record in the women's mile with a time of 5:00.08, placing her in second in the event. Cadi Rowe finished behind her in fifth.
troytrojans.com
Troy Softball Games Saturday Canceled Due to Rain; Trojans Add Game Sunday at 9 a.m.
TROY, Ala. -- Due to rain in the Troy area on Saturday, schedule changes have been made for the Trojan Classic at the Troy Softball Complex. All of Saturday's action has been canceled, and Troy has added a game against SIU-Edwardsville Sunday morning. All games will still be broadcast live on ESPN3 and admission is free.
