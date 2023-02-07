Read full article on original website
Related
A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Upworthy
A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?
Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Woman Wants to Exclude Son From Family Vacation Because His Little Sister Cried After He Went to Disney Without Her
Parenting isn't easy, and anyone who claims otherwise is not telling the truth. If having one kid is tough, it's probably safe to reason that two or more kids can compound the weight and toll of juggling emotions, finances, and the struggle to raise kids with balance and fairness. But is it possible to raise two kids fairly? Or will there always be slight imbalances and moments of unfairness?
Two Men Thought They Crossed the Creek Each Day on a Log, Then One Day it Moved and They Realized it was a Crocodile
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. My grandfather was a large-scale rice farmer back in his heyday. According to my mother, he would rise very early when they were kids to get to the farm. So, he and his friend, also a farmer, would rise between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. to make the several-miles-long trek to the farm before sunrise. If you are aware of anything about rice farming it is done on several acres and always close by an abundant supply of water.
Woman Makes a Tiny Stack of Pancakes for the Mouse That Lives in Her Wall
This mouse is living the dream!
The Daily South
Who Remembers Loomed Pot Holders?
Some cooks love their seasoned cast-iron pans. My kitchen favorite tool is a well-seasoned… loomed pot holder. Each loop holds memories of meals gripped in hot pans. When I was a kid, my grandmother gifted me her heavy red metal pin loom and a bag of loops. I was hooked (or looped) and made pot holder after pot holder, weaving the brightly-colored material in and out into rainbow-colored squares. The pot holders became gifts for friends, family, and neighbors, and ultimately, my kitchen drawer staple.
We don't throw our kids birthday parties — we take them on vacation instead. It's easier, and more special.
The author shares how throwing birthday parties was starting to feel like a chore and how a quick trip to a new destination meant new memories.
"The Plastic Bag Store", irony in the form of art
(CBS DETROIT)- Everything you need but nothing actually for sale. It's art out of irony. "The Plastic Bag Store" art exhibit highlights the impact plastics are having on our society."I think people thought I was a little crazy at first which is probably accurate," says Robin Forhardt, the artist behind the exhibit."Yucky Shards", "Marlbag Lights" and Michigan's own "Baygo" pop are just a few of the items "for sale" at this store.Frohardt was asking friends, family and anyone else for their plastic to create this seemingly normal grocery store, which isn't as normal as you may think when looking a...
herviewfromhome.com
Yes, We Wanted a Big Family
Okay, okay, I know having FIVE children in the modern world is a bit of an anomaly, but the responses we have gotten from sharing our joyful (to us!) news has been a bit over-the-top. You see, my husband and I always dreamt of a big family, verbally expressing four to five children as our ultimate number.
Comments / 0