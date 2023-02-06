Read full article on original website
Paramore, Chase Rice, Korn and Rolling Stones lead this week’s new music releases
The return of Paramore highlights this week’s batch of new music releases, joined by fresh titles from Chase Rice, In Flames, Brad Mehldau and Yo La Tengo and archival goodies from the Rolling Stones and Luther Vandross... Album of the Week: Paramore’s first new album in six years, “This...
The Moment Robert Plant Realized Led Zeppelin ’Might Mean Something’
It might be hard to imagine now, but Led Zeppelin was once a bunch of relative unknowns looking to build a following. Well, Jimmy Page was a known commodity after playing lead guitar for the Yardbirds, but his bandmates — Robert Plant, John Bonham, and John Paul Jones — weren’t. Plant was blown away when …
Watch Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales and Mateus Asato trade licks in one of the best jams of 2023 so far
The four guitar heroes joined forces at Satriani's G4 V6.0 Experience, and treated attendees to a scorching 15-minute fretboard throwdown. Last month, Joe Satriani hosted his G4 V6.0 Experience – a star-studded guitar camp for which he recruited Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Mateus Asato and many more A-list electric guitar heroes for five days of tuition workshops and jams.
Marty Stuart Announces ‘Altitude,’ His First New Album in Six Years
On the heels of a landmark year filled with major career accomplishments, Marty Stuart is ready to check off another box on his to-do list. The 64-year talent is set to release Altitude, his first new album in six years, on May 19. The recently-inducted Country Music Hall of Fame...
The Top 10 Buddy Guy Songs
The blues might be the quintessential American musical genre. Born out of hope for the future and a recognition of the dark, at times, inhumane past, the genre has spawned big names, important music, and even more genres in its wake, including jazz, rock, and even rap. Today, one of...
‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires
After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job
Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne was never meant to be stuck behind a desk — but that's where he finds himself in this Super Bowl advert
Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life
He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69
Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
James Taylor, Mavis Staples, Pat Benatar, Sheryl Crow and More Among the 2023 NYC Rocks Lineup
Mavis Staples, James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer Trio, are among the collection of artists set to perform at the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert in New York City on March 9, 2023. Held at the historic Beacon Theatre and executive produced...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
20 killer metal albums turning 10 in 2023
From Bring Me The Horizon’s Sempiternal to Ghost’s Infestissumam, happy birthday to these absolute montsers
‘Unclouded Day’ – How Willie Nelson, Randy Travis & Johnny Cash Made the Gospel Hymn Shine
Josiah Kelly Alwood penned “Unclouded Day” (also noted as “Uncloudy Day”) in 1879. The popular church hymn reached a national audience in the 20th century, thanks, in part to Mavis Staples’ soulful rendition in 1956. Since then, numerous cross-genre artists have recorded the song, including Eddy Arnold, B.J. Thomas, Don Henley, Leon Russell, George Jones, Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, Brenda Lee, and more.
A ton of memorabilia owned by rock legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and more, is going under the hammer
If you've ever fancied owning a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John, now's your chance, as a rare collection of memorabilia will soon be up for auction, in aid of the charity MusiCares
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Announces His Touring Career Is Over
Ozzy Osbourne, styled the Prince of Darkness, has been in the music industry since 1967. But now, Osbourne will no longer be touring and has canceled all of his shows. The announcement, which came in the form of a statement on Wednesday, follows severe health scares from four years ago that left his body weakened.
Some of Black Sabbath’s heaviest tracks are being turned into a ballet
War Pigs, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Iron Man and five other Sabbath songs will soundtrack the new three-act dance show – which might feature a Tony Iommi cameo. In one of the more surprising guitar-related news stories of the week, Black Sabbath’s music is being turned into a new ballet, which has been dubbed the “world’s first heavy metal dance experience”.
Big 4 Tour: Megadeth, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax Concert Coming Soon?: David Ellefson Speaks Out!
Many fans are waiting for the Big 4 (Megdeth, Metallica, Slayer, and Anthrax) to collaborate with each other and perform in one evening again after guitarist Scott Ian's statement, but it appears that it won't happen anytime soon based on David Ellefson's recent remarks. Speaking to BODS Mayhem Hour, the...
Is this ultra-minimalist six-string that ignores conventional design the electric guitar of the future?
The Zeta supposedly aims to “take the most iconic electric guitars of the past and make them current with a more minimal and clean aesthetic” – with an interesting result. From no-cuts, single-cuts and double-cuts all the way to angular body shapes with eye-catching spikes, it’s fair...
2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List
Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...
