Guitar World Magazine

Watch Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Eric Gales and Mateus Asato trade licks in one of the best jams of 2023 so far

The four guitar heroes joined forces at Satriani's G4 V6.0 Experience, and treated attendees to a scorching 15-minute fretboard throwdown. Last month, Joe Satriani hosted his G4 V6.0 Experience – a star-studded guitar camp for which he recruited Steve Lukather, Eric Gales, Mateus Asato and many more A-list electric guitar heroes for five days of tuition workshops and jams.
American Songwriter

The Top 10 Buddy Guy Songs

The blues might be the quintessential American musical genre. Born out of hope for the future and a recognition of the dark, at times, inhumane past, the genre has spawned big names, important music, and even more genres in its wake, including jazz, rock, and even rap. Today, one of...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires

After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
Herbie J Pilato

Ozzie Nelson: His Talented and Tragic Life

He began his career as a bandleader and went on to star in, produce, write, and direct one of the most popular radio and television franchises in the history of entertainment. But he died too young at only 69 on June 3, 1975.
EW.com

Robbie Bachman, drummer of rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the drummer who provided the backbeat for 1970s rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive's biggest hits — including "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" — has died. He was 69. Bachman's older brother and bandmate, Randy Bachman, announced the musician's death Thursday evening. "Another...
Pitchfork

Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys

Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Outsider.com

‘Unclouded Day’ – How Willie Nelson, Randy Travis & Johnny Cash Made the Gospel Hymn Shine

Josiah Kelly Alwood penned “Unclouded Day” (also noted as “Uncloudy Day”) in 1879. The popular church hymn reached a national audience in the 20th century, thanks, in part to Mavis Staples’ soulful rendition in 1956. Since then, numerous cross-genre artists have recorded the song, including Eddy Arnold, B.J. Thomas, Don Henley, Leon Russell, George Jones, Brad Paisley, Marty Stuart, Brenda Lee, and more.
DoYouRemember?

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels All Shows, Announces His Touring Career Is Over

Ozzy Osbourne, styled the Prince of Darkness, has been in the music industry since 1967. But now, Osbourne will no longer be touring and has canceled all of his shows. The announcement, which came in the form of a statement on Wednesday, follows severe health scares from four years ago that left his body weakened.
Guitar World Magazine

Some of Black Sabbath’s heaviest tracks are being turned into a ballet

War Pigs, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Iron Man and five other Sabbath songs will soundtrack the new three-act dance show – which might feature a Tony Iommi cameo. In one of the more surprising guitar-related news stories of the week, Black Sabbath’s music is being turned into a new ballet, which has been dubbed the “world’s first heavy metal dance experience”.
Loudwire

2023 Grammy Awards – Full Rock + Metal Winners List

Here is the full winners list for each rock and metal category at the 2023 Grammy Awards. A total of four awards will be doled out at "Music's Biggest Night" — Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Only one artist — Ozzy...

