Surprise calf destined for county fair

Right this very minute down on the farm we are starting to get ready for calving season. We did have a lovely (I know, it depends on who you are talking to) surprise this last week. One of our fall calving cows had not calved yet and had made it on my cull checklist when, lo and behold, she calved last week.
Stumptown Phil Sees His Shadow

Don’t put those mittens away just yet. Filbert the beaver — aka Stumptown Fil — has made his weather prediction at the Oregon Zoo: six more weeks of winter. Though Feb. 2 is widely known as Groundhog Day, when it comes to furry forecasters, Filbert’s care staff (and social media fans) prefer their local beaver.

