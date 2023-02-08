ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WYTV.com

Storm bringing gusty wind and rain into the evening

(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is impacting the Valley and will bring the risk for rain showers and a small chance for a thunderstorm through early tonight. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

