First PA class action lawsuit filed against Norfolk Southern for East Palestine train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN)- The first Pennsylvania related class action lawsuit regarding the East Palestine train derailment has been filed in federal court. This is the fifth overall class action lawsuit that has been filed, with four of them being federal and one being civil. According to court records, Thursday...
Storm bringing gusty wind and rain into the evening
(WKBN) – The mild winter weather will continue this week with temperatures staying above normal. The next storm system is impacting the Valley and will bring the risk for rain showers and a small chance for a thunderstorm through early tonight. The storm will also bring the potential for high wind.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A one car rollover crash in Champion sent the driver to the hospital with minor injuries. It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash.
