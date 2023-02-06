Read full article on original website
KCBY
A bounty awaits at Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at Douglas Co. Fairgrounds
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 27th annual Seven Feathers Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds opened its doors Friday at noon. KVAL's Live Shot Buddy was there for the opening with ExpoSure show producer Joe Pate and some school kids eagerly waiting for the doors to open.
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 2/9/23 – The Reimagined Moore Park Gets a Step Closer; ODF Klamath-Lake District Says Prescribed Fires Will Occur Today Near Midland
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 2/7 – Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest, Accident at Table Rock Road and Vilas Road Shuts Down Traffic For Hours
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Domestic Disturbance Standoff in South Medford Ends in Arrest. On February 6th, 2023, at 5:26 PM, officers with the Medford Police Department were...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
kpic
Water year, snowpack check and how our upcoming pattern could favor more precipitation
We are about halfway through the rainy season for our area and we're doing okay on rain and snow totals, but it could be much better. That being said, we have about three more months of the rainy season to go before the dry and hot month of July returns and the pattern this February may be in our favor.
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
basinlife.com
KDRV
Expect delays driving south on I-5
MEDFORD,Ore-- the Oregon Department of Transportation says a car crash has happened on Interstate 5 near the Rogue Valley Mall and Target around 6pm. O-Dot says drivers should expect at least a 20 minute delay- -and it is asking drivers to slow down as workers try to clear the area.
kpic
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, FOLLOWING BURGLARY INVESTIGATION IN THE GLENDALE AREA
One person was jailed, one was cited, following a burglary investigation in the 700 block of Quines Creek Road in the Glendale area Tuesday evening. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 p.m. 45-year old Leslie Mowdy was arrested after a tent trailer that he claimed he purchased for $50, returned as having been stolen in Medford in 2021. Mowdy was charged with first-degree theft by receiving, first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. He was released early Thursday. The trailer was towed away.
kpic
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
Klamath Falls News
Longtime employee Sherry Preston retires from Pacific Crest FCU
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Pacific Crest Federal Credit Union is saying a fond farewell to longtime employee Sherry Preston. Preston retired from her role as the Home Equity Loan Specialist in late January. During her 28 years of service Preston held many positions and gained a reputation for “doing right”...
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
kpic
Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
portlandobserver.com
Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper
(AP) Police in rural southwest Oregon were on high alert: A man with a history of kidnapping and torturing women in two states was on the run in their territory. When a tip came in from a cab company that had given him a ride, they went house-to-house to check on residents. Peering through a window of one home, they found a gruesome scene: the bodies of two men who had been beaten to death.
kqennewsradio.com
PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP
A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
Grants Pass fugitive who tortured 1 and killed 2 ‘plagued our whole community’
SUNNY VALLEY — A wanted poster remained taped to the checkout counter at the Covered Bridge Country Store in this small southern Oregon community on Saturday as Betty Gaustad scanned a customer’s Powerball ticket. “He truly was the devil,” said Gaustad, the store’s owner. “And now he’s with...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
