atozsports.com
How the entire country is disrespecting Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII
The entire country — really the entire world — is majorly disrespecting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Just ask the mayor of Cincinnati.) The over/under for Mahomes’ interceptions in the Super Bowl — via BetMGM — is set at 0.5....
Look: Former Star NFL Quarterback Is Unrecognizable
For fans of the NFL in the late 90s and early 2000s, Jake Plummer is a familiar name. The 2nd-round pick out of Arizona State was a 10-year NFL veteran, beginning his career with the Cardinals before entering his prime with the Broncos. Plummer was certainly a recognizable face for fans of a ...
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni considers Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among 'best players on the planet'
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni knows that his defense will have its hands full facing off against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII, even if he’s still not quite 100% in return from a high ankle sprain. Mahomes’ uncanny ability to make plays, even on...
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Mahomes vs. Hurts QB contracts
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are competing Sunday as their teams vie for the Super Bowl championship title. FOX Business takes a look at their contracts.
atozsports.com
Watch: Chiefs star hilariously imitates Patrick Mahomes
If you’re an NFL fan, you’ve likely heard the jokes about Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kermit the Frog. A lot of fans out there think Mahomes sounds a bit like Kermit. If we’re being honest, I think we can all hear it. On Monday...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
During his final season with Chiefs, Alex Smith worked with Patrick Mahomes, preparing him for life in the NFL. Here are some of the ways they bonded.
NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to play in his third Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. His excellent play all season ultimately led the Chiefs to Super Bowl 57. He received the ultimate honor for his impressive season on Thursday night. The NFL Honors award show took place on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl?
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to face a defense that has been one of the best in the NFL all season, and Andy Reid may ask an unexpected player to play a big role. Kadarius Toney has been recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the AFC Championship Game. NFL Network’s James Palmer... The post Chiefs WR to have bigger role in Super Bowl? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes sets record straight about Chicago Bears, NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes set the record straight, saying he didn't think the Bears gave him any promises.
Laurinaitis quickly in touch with top Buckeye LB target who will soon return to Ohio State
Jim Laurinaitis wasted no time in getting in touch with a top linebacker target who will soon get back to Ohio State.
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
KMBC.com
Reid, Kelce and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Thursday, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and more Chiefs players are set to speak to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Big Red was up...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid tease promising injury development for Super Bowl 57
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with a serious high ankle sprain throughout the postseason. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, both Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid hinted that the quarterback should be ready to go.
Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
NFL 'Noles: Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be shown by FOX. There are a total of six former Florida State standouts spread across the...
Nick Saban on the challenge of hiring the right assistant coaches
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has completed his search for two new coordinators. With both Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding moving on to the New England Patriots and Ole Miss, respectively, the Crimson Tide was left with having to replace its play-callers on both sides of the ball. In recent days, it’s been revealed the Crimson Tide is expected to hire Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator and Miami’s Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator.
The Jim Rome Show: Aaron Jones on Aaron Rodgers' Future and Why Jordan Love is Ready to Take Over
Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones joins Jim Rome to share his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' getaway trip and whether Jordan Love is ready to take over in Green Bay.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins 2022 AP NFL MVP award
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it again. After winning his first AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award back in 2018, Mahomes has now won his second career MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony. It further adds to his reputation as one of the most accomplished young quarterbacks in the NFL.
