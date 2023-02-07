Kimball Electronics Reports Q2 Results With Record Sales and Expanding Operating Margin; Company Raises Outlook for Top-line Growth in Fiscal Year 2023

Read full article on original website
Five Automotive Connectivity Trends Fueling the Future
Dynamic trends in automotive connectivity and technology are transforming the automotive industry. Incredible strides have taken place in a few short years, but the best is yet to come. Technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) along with increasing V2X infrastructure are moving the industry closer to autonomous driving functionality.
