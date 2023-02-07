Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Related
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Jordan Love mulling possible trade request
The Green Bay Packers are going to have a lot to figure out in the 2023 offseason. After coming into this season with Super Bowl aspirations, the Packers barely held, ultimately finishing 8-9 and missing out on the postseason. The biggest item on the to-do list for the Packers during...
Yardbarker
NFL Exec Makes Final Aaron Rodgers Trade Prediction
The season ended for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers more than four weeks ago, yet they are being talked about as much as anyone heading into Super Bowl 57. Unlike the quarterback situations for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who have Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, the one in Green Bay is unsettled.
What Colts' Offer to Bears for No. 1 NFL Draft Pick Could Look Like
What Colts' offer to Bears for No. 1 pick could look like originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Speculation about what the Chicago Bears will do with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was supposed to fade into the background during Super Bowl week. But it hasn't.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Instantly One Of The Favorites To Land A Sexy Name At Backup Quarterback
With Kenny Pickett pencilled in as the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2023 starting quarterback, the front office will have some decisions to make behind him. Mason Rudolph is gone after four seasons in Pittsburgh, as he'll try to sign with a team that will give him a legitimate opportunity. Mitch Trubisky is the curious case. He began 2022 as the Steelers' QB1, starting a total of four games before Pickett took over.
Yardbarker
Steelers' HOF QB Terry Bradshaw Blindsided By Clueless Chris Walllace With 50 Year Old Questions About His Intelligence
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Terry Bradshaw as the first overall pick in the 1970 NFL Draft. Bradshaw, nicknamed ‘The Blonde Bomber,’ was supposed to be Pittsburgh's savior. He was handed the keys to the franchise in his rookie year, which was quite unusual in the NFL of that era, and he stumbled out of the gate.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Former 1st Round Pick Najee Harris Absolutely Ripped By NFL Analyst Who Says "You Can't Take A Guy Like Najee"
If the Pittsburgh Steelers' Najee Harris was a horse, then Ross Tucker would be guilty of murder because he is beating him to death. Tucker is a popular NFL analyst who hosts the Ross Tucker Football podcast and is an analyst for the Westwood One radio network on NFL broadcasts. Tucker appears regularly on programs like The Dan Patrick Show and is a well-respected former player who has carved out his niche in the crowded broadcasting business.
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Report: Saints, Raiders have agreed on potential Derek Carr trade compensation
This was the implication, but now it’s been put out in public. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have already agreed on compensation should Derek Carr waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a move, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Now it’s on New Orleans to sell Carr on what they have to offer and reach an agreement on how his hefty contract will be restructured should he wish to join them, likely through an extension.
Aaron Rodgers revealed the dark new plans he made to help decide his NFL future
While Tom Brady already called it quits on his legendary NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is the latest former MVP to have questions about his playing status. And it’s going to get dark for Rodgers to figure it out… literally. Earlier this offseason, Rodgers spoke about his desire to...
Yardbarker
Steelers Select Mammoth Offensive Linemen In 1st Mock Draft From The Athletic
Everyone loves mock drafts this time of year. The Pittsburgh Steelers have already been linked to several different players and rightfully so. The organization has several needs on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. Both lines are in need of support as well as the cornerback, linebacker and wide receiver positions.
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
Yardbarker
Former Steelers' GM Kevin Colbert's Behind The Scenes Look Into Passing On Chad Pennington In 2000
The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for their first draft under General Manager Omar Khan, and it will be interesting to see how he will approach the NFL Draft differently than his predecessors Kevin Colbert and Tom Donahoe. Khan has a lot to measure up to, as the Steelers were able to win Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII, due in large part to Colbert’s aggressive approach. What remains to be seen is who Khan will select with his first ever selection in the first round, and if that player is as both talented and enigmatic as the players were in the initial selections of his predecessors as we review in Part II of this comparison series.
Yardbarker
Steelers Lose Offensive Weapon To Arch Rival, But Grab 2022 Top 3 Pick In ESPN's Draft Re-Do
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL Draft was a pivotal one. With it being the final draft for former General Manager Kevin Colbert, the team had a plethora of critical holes to fill amidst a sea of question marks on the depth chart. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was about to venture into his first season without a franchise veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the first time of his career. Not to mention, Stephon Tuitt was considering early retirement at the time of the draft, thus presenting another potential hole along the defensive front. The Steelers had to be swift and effective with their strategy, but in ESPN’s alternate universe, the results could have looked much different than what we saw.
Yardbarker
Steelers' Icon Troy Polamalu Was Intentionally Targeted By Green Bay Packers In Super Bowl 45
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not played in a Super Bowl since they lost Super Bowl XLV to the Green Bay Packers 31-25. The game featured the Steelers falling way behind 21-3 after playing just about as bad as they could play with a little over two minutes left in the first half.
Yardbarker
Falcons pluck defensive assistant from Nick Saban’s Alabama staff
After the new regime’s first season, there was very little turnover on the Falcons coaching staff. However, there will be attrition following Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot’s second season. Dean Pees retired shortly following the season finale against the Buccaneers, which has resulted in a total overhaul of...
Yardbarker
PFF predicts a new home for Jimmy Garoppolo in 2023
Despite calls to the contrary, Jimmy Garoppolo likely already played his last down with the 49ers. He's expected to need a new home next season and Pro Football Focus believes he'll reunite with coach Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas. PFF notes that "Garoppolo's 8.3 yards per attempt over the past...
ESPN Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
During this Tuesday's episode of NFL Live, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky offered a potential solution for the Raiders' quarterback situation. Although there's a lot of smoke surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders, Orlovsky believes Las Vegas should target Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in this ...
Yardbarker
Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Aaron Rodgers In NFL Mock Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are a team that a lot of people are going to be keeping a watchful eye on this off-season. For the fourth consecutive offseason, they are going to be taking a ride on the quarterback carousel to find a new starting quarterback. The Colts haven’t had the...
Yardbarker
Chris Simms refusing to back down from Jalen Hurts criticism
Former quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms has attracted a lot of attention for his takes about Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this season. The more Hurts succeeds, the more Simms seems to dig in against him. Simms continues to double down on his skepticism of Hurts, even ahead...
Comments / 0