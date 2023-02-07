Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Building declared a total loss after fire at business in Mondovi Friday
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire destroyed a business’s building in Mondovi Friday. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that the building owned by Five Star Boat Hull and Auto Body, located on Mondovi’s north side, is a total loss. A passerby called in the fire at...
KARE
Prescott Public Works employee dies after helping stranded motorist
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The community of Prescott, Wisconsin is grieving after losing a beloved city employee who died helping a stranded driver Monday night. The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday on State Road 35 near Prescott, Wisconsin. Officials say 49-year-old Douglas...
WSAW
Identity of suspect in Village of Unity stabbing confirmed
UNITY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has confirmed that Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez was involved in a stabbing on the morning of Jan. 22, at Perla’s Place Bar and Grill in the Village of Unity. On...
River Falls Journal
County transfers land thought to be Glenwood City's
After 27 years, Glenwood City and St. Croix County realized that the 1.06 acres of land where the Glenwood City recycling center sits was never legally transferred to the city. In 1996, the county transferred plots of land around the St. Croix fairgrounds to Glenwood City. It was 2023 when...
news8000.com
Black River Falls School District staff member on admin. leave for alleged racial comment directed toward student
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- A Black River Falls School District staff member is on administrative leave after a video surfaced on Facebook of the instructor allegedly making a racially insensitive comment toward a Native American student. Black River Falls School District Superintendent Shelly Severson told News 8 Now...
WEAU-TV 13
Survivor of fatal crash that killed two teens speaks out
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The teen who survived the rollover crash near Cameron back in October talked about what happened. Mya Davis and friends were headed to the Kwik Trip on the evening of October 10th. What ended up happening is something Davis said changed her life forever. “We...
715newsroom.com
Bloomer Meat Co. Issues Voluntary Recall
Lotts-A-Meat in Bloomer, Wis., is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats sold wholesale and at retail. Unless otherwise noted below, the recalled products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 398 and includes:. Honey Ham Stick-No Nitrite or Nitrate Added, 1 lb. vacuum-sealed packages with packaging...
River Falls Journal
Medical Center opens in New Richmond
In 2017 the St. Croix Crossing bridge opened connecting Stillwater, Minnesota, with New Richmond. With that connection came an avalanche of new opportunities. The New Richmond Medical Center broke ground in May 2022 and is the latest in a series of new professions and commercial developments in the city to expand access for residents and surrounding communities, in this case, to health care related services.
snowgoer.com
Snow Outlaws Record Incredible Speeds At Season Opener
Zero to 163 mph in 500 feet and covering that distance in 3.41 seconds is nothing short of incredible, but that’s what it takes to win in the Snow Outlaws snowmobile racing circuit. The circuit opened its season with an event in beautiful Rice Lake, Wisconsin, on February 3-5, on a weekend that started with bitter cold temperatures. The report below was shared via press release from the STM Powersports Snow Outlaws circuit.
KMOV
‘You’re Native, right?’ Student says school staff member made racist comment caught on audio
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) - A Ho-Chunk student is speaking out after she said a school staff member made a racially derogatory comment toward her. The Black River Falls School District confirms the staff member is currently on administrative leave. The family said change needs to happen because racial...
715newsroom.com
Local Leader Receives Professional Award of Merit.
Dawn Comte, Recreation Manager for the City of Eau Claire Parks, Recreation & Forestry has been awarded the 2023 Professional Award of Merit by the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association. This award is the highest professional recognition given by WPRA to a current or retired active Association member. The nominee must hold a current professional certification by the National Recreation and Park Association as a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional (CPRP).
