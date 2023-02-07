Zero to 163 mph in 500 feet and covering that distance in 3.41 seconds is nothing short of incredible, but that’s what it takes to win in the Snow Outlaws snowmobile racing circuit. The circuit opened its season with an event in beautiful Rice Lake, Wisconsin, on February 3-5, on a weekend that started with bitter cold temperatures. The report below was shared via press release from the STM Powersports Snow Outlaws circuit.

RICE LAKE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO