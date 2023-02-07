Read full article on original website
Related
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad
Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
netflixjunkie.com
“I know this sounds crazy” – Katherine Schwarzenegger to Follow in the Steps of Father Arnold Schwarzenegger When It Comes to Raising Her Daughters
Apart from being a global superstar,superstar, Arnold Schwarzenegger is also a proud dad to five children. The Terminator star shares four kids with his ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. Meanwhile, his third son Joseph Baena was born out of his relationship with his longtime housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena. With all these children, he must have some idea when it comes to parenting, and it seems like his daughter wants to take up those ideas with her daughters.
Katherine Schwarzenegger addresses public backlash to Chris Pratt relationship
Katherine Schwarzenegger has opened up about the downsides of fame, and why she tries to avoid responding to criticism of her husband Chris Pratt.Schwarzenegger, 33, spoke candidly about life in the spotlight, and what she learned growing up with her famous parents, journalist Maria Shriver, and actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, while speaking to The New York Times.According to the author, who shares daughters Lyla, two, and Eloise, eight months, with the Guardians of the Galaxy star, she tries to ignore negativity at the guidance of her mother, who warned her against the “never-ending” trap of...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Julia Roberts reacts to shocking revelation that she’s actually ‘not a Roberts’
Julia Roberts was stunned to discover that she’s not actually a “Roberts” after looking into her family’s history and learning about her great-great grandmother’s, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, previous relationships.The 55-year-old actor had her mother and father’s family tree examined using DNA analysis and genealogical detective work in a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. While exploring the family history of her father, Walter Grady Roberts, Dr Henry Louis Gates Jr discussed her great grandfather, John Roberts, who grew up on a farm with his mother, Rhoda Suttle.After Julia noted that she’d never heard of this...
Tom Cruise’s First Wife Left Scientology After They Divorced — Despite Introducing Him to It
Tom Cruise remains a devout Scientologist, unlike his ex-wives. In fact, it was his first wife who brought him into the religion initially.
Cindy Williams Was Certain ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Would Go ‘Into the Toilet’ After First Season
Cindy Williams was part of an iconic classic TV team from the sitcom Laverne & Shirley that aired in the 1970s. But Williams and, for that matter, Penny Marshall, were never quite sure the show would stick at the start. In a 1976 interview with the Corpus Christi Times, Marshall...
Eddie Murphy Recalls Being Snowed In For Two Weeks With Rick James
During Eddie Murphy’s recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the You People star reflected on his iconic friendship — and that one time he got snowed in — with Rick James. “I went up there to record ‘Party All The Time,’” Murphy, 61, explained. “It was maybe the most fun I ever had. I was supposed to go for one weekend, and we got snowed in Buffalo—sometimes it has five feet of snow—and I was stuck in Rick James’ house for two weeks, and it was one of my fondest memories.”More from VIBE.comKenya Barris Responds To Accusations Of Being "Obsessed" With...
BET
Eddie Murphy Insists Martin Lawrence Pay If Their Children Get Married: ‘The Wedding Better Be Wonderful’
Could wedding bells be ringing for Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, who went public with their relationship in June 2021? Some fans seem to think so after the couple’s celebrity fathers publicly debated about potential wedding expenses. While Eric and Jasmin are not yet engaged, there's already talk about...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks How Arnold Schwarzenegger And Maria Shriver Helped Prepare Her To Be In The Limelight With Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger talks how Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver helped her prepare to be with husband Chris Pratt.
Secret Cindy Williams' Took To The Grave: Sitcom Legend 'Torn With Regret' After Rift With 'Laverne & Shirley' Co-Star Penny
Laverne & Shirley icon Cindy Williams spent her final days "torn with regret" years after her behind-the-scenes drama with co-star Penny Marshall, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.Williams portrayed the upbeat Shirley Feeney on the beloved sitcom from 1976 to 1982, offering a comedic punch alongside Marshall, who nailed her role as Laverne DeFazio before going on to become one of the best-known duos on the small screen.Fans of the beloved show were devastated to hear Williams died after a brief illness on January 30, but a friend said "there wasn't a day gone by Cindy didn't kick herself for leaving the...
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Harrison Ford on relationships with Kevin Costner, Tom Cruise and what wife Calista Flockhart won't do anymore
Harrison Ford on why he didn't call Kevin Costner before taking on the role of Jacob Dutton in "1923," how he talks to Tom Cruise about flying -- and life with his wife Calista Flockhart.
Dax Shepard Tells Anna Kendrick She Is the 'Single Human' of Whom Wife Kristen Bell Is 'Jealous'
"She monitored you, recognized how brilliant you were, lost some roles to you," the actor shared with Anna Kendrick during her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast Dax Shepard confessed to Anna Kendrick that his wife Kristen Bell is envious of her. While appearing recently on Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast Armchair Expert, the Pitch Perfect star was given a "quick compliment" by the co-host while discussing her new role in the upcoming movie, Alice, Darling. "I've known Kristen [Bell] for fifteen years, she has only had jealousy over...
Cindy Williams, 'Laverne & Shirley' actress, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, the actress who starred in "Laverne & Shirley," has died after a brief illness. She was 75.
Sylvester Stallone, wife land reality show months after reconciling marriage
Keeping up with the… Stallones? Actor Sylvester Stallone landed yet another on-screen project — this time, with the whole Stallone squad on board. On Thursday, Paramount+ announced “The Family Stallone,” a new reality show following the actor, his wife Jennifer Flavin, and their three daughters: Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The eight-part series will follow the day-to-day of the Stallone household and will focus on Sly’s life as a father. “After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad,” reads a press...
Prevention
Jamie Lee Curtis Just Dropped Huge Career News That Involves Nicole Kidman
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, just announced a new exciting career move. She revealed on Instagram that she will be a part of the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Kay Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman. “I couldn't be more excited and committed and passionate,” Curtis said. Jamie Lee Curtis has played...
Comments / 0