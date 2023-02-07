Read full article on original website
Elle
The Seat Filler Next to Ben Affleck Says Jennifer Lopez Told Him He Was Becoming a Meme at the Grammys
Ben Affleck knew his Grammys 2023 misery was going viral, and he didn't care. At least that's what the seat filler next to him and Jennifer Lopez shared on her TikTok. The user, @almostannna, posted a two-minute video where she discussed her experience being seated next to them for part of the show. “I was next to them for a good bit of it; that was my favorite seat. I was right in front of Beyoncé,” she started. “So I didn’t know the meme of Ben Affleck being upset at award shows, like I didn’t know that was a thing, but…”
‘The View’ Jokes About Bored Ben Affleck at the Grammys: “J.Lo Should’ve Brought” Her Mom
Ben Affleck‘s meme-worthy reactions during Sunday night’s (Feb. 5) Grammy Awards have been making their mark on Twitter — and now, even The View has weighed in on the actor’s bored vibe at last night’s show. Ana Navarro sparked the conversation about Affleck after saying...
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
seventeen.com
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
buzzfeednews.com
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Last year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemingly got their fairy-tale ending when they finally tied the knot almost 20 years after they had broken up. And just last month, Jennifer was full of nothing but love for life with her new husband, saying during an appearance on Today that 2022 was her “best year” since her children were born.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Jennifer Lopez's Reaction to Her Night at the Grammys With Ben Affleck Seems Much Different Than Fans' Interpretation
Ben Affleck might have been the most memed celebrity at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, but Jennifer Lopez is letting her fans know that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Her Instagram Reel is here to tell everyone that they had a fabulous night together. During the broadcast, the 49-year-old actor looked tired, sometimes bored, and a bit distant from the celebratory events happening around him. There was even an awkward moment that was caught by CBS’ cameras that seemed to show J.Lo scolding her husband — like, hey, smile, and enjoy yourself. Whatever the issue was — remember...
Jennifer Lopez Arrives At Dance Rehearsal In 1st Photos Since Fans Mocked Ben Affleck’s Grammys Behavior
Jennifer Lopez is completely unbothered by fans dissecting Ben Affleck‘s behavior at Sunday’s Grammy Awards! The stunning Shotgun Wedding star, 53, stepped out following the hoopla wearing a gorgeous turquoise blue sweater with a high neckline, matching leggings with a stylish script print, and bright white sneakers. In the pics, taken February 7, 2023, the singer was leaving a dance rehearsal and rocking a devastatingly stylish pair of Otra Eyewear ‘Ava’ shades in blue. J. Lo carried a black Hermes handbag on her arm, completing the look with a tight, sleek bun, and a pair of tasteful earrings. She smiled slightly and showed off her stunning wedding ring on her left hand, as well.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go House Hunting After Their Grammys Date Goes Viral: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, are still on the hunt for the perfect forever home that they can live in with their five combined children. The married couple got a tour of a stunning mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8. J.Lo was seen wearing a cozy white sweater as she walked out of the house with her husband in tow. Ben seemed to be in much higher spirits than he was at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where his unamused reactions hilariously went viral on the internet.
Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Another day, another Ben Affleck meme. Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
Ben Affleck’s Reaction To J.Lo Showing Him He Became A Meme At Grammys Revealed
Yes, Ben Affleck knew he looked bored at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and apparently, he knew that his disinterested reaction had gone viral. A TikTok user by the name @almostanna posted about how she and her friends were seat fillers – someone employed to fill a vacant chair during an awards show, so there are no empty seats when the camera pans at the audience – at the Grammys. She also said she sat next to Ben, 50, and Jennifer Lopez for a large part of the ceremony. “I was next to them for a good bit of it,” she says before sharing how J.Lo, 53, clued her husband into his new meme.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Responds to Comments About Ben Affleck’s Grammys Misery
Jennifer Lopez had the best response to social media chatter about husband Ben Affleck's Grammys misery. Days after the two made their Grammy Awards debut at the 2023 ceremony, Lopez shared a trailer for Affleck's upcoming film, Air, which he directs, on Instagram. For the cover image, she picked a photo of the actor looking miserable and wrote over it in white text, "My husband's happy face."
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Ben Affleck’s ‘Happy Face’ After Awkward Grammys Date
Nothing says wifey like roasting your man! Jennifer Lopez, 53, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her hubby, Ben Affleck‘s latest movie trailer, but she also seemingly joked about his 2023 Grammys face! “My husband’s happy face,” the snapshot read with the 50-year-old in full character for the film, AIR. She also captioned the video with her excitement for the film. “AIR … cannot wait!”, she wrote.
