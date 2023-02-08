Bergen Tech's Porfido Second in BCCA Individual Bowling Tournament

HACKENSACK, NJ – Bergen Tech’s Timothy Porfido finished second and Wood-Ridge’s Andrew Medina fourth in the Bergen County Coaches Association boys individual bowling tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Hackensack.

In a tightly packed field, which had 19 pins over three games separating the top five, Porfido needed a big finish to make the final five, while Medina took advantage of a quick start to qualify. Porfido’s 263 in the game three of qualifying pushed him from the middle of the pack to third place. Medina and Mahwah’s Tyson Norberto tied for game high in the first game, both scoring a 244. Norberto finished in the fifth spot, advancing to the finals, which was bowled “step-ladder style”

Medina edged Norberto in the first match, 210-198, advancing to face Porfido in the next round. Porfido defeted Medina, 231 to 189, as he moved to the next round to face Hackensack’s Joey Parilli. Porfido continued his hot hand, rolling a 258, to defeat Parilli, 258 to 189.

Porfido then faced off against another Hackensack bowler, John James, but was fell short, 193-191 in the finale.





Finish

Player

Team

1

2

3

Total





1

John James

Hackensack

234

266

177

677





2

Joey Parilli

Hackensack

225

203

247

675





3

Timothy Porfido

Bergen Tech

192

217

263

672





4

Andrew Medina

Wood-Ridge

244

236

185

665





5

Tyson Norberto

Mahwah

244

202

212

658





9

Theo Zamora

Bergen Tech

236

194

213

643





14

Hunter Louie

Bergen Tech

224

190

210

624











































(5) Norberto

198















(4) Medina

210

































(4) Medina

189















(3) Porfido

231

































(3) Porfido

258















(2) Parilli

189

































(3) Porfido

191















(1) James

193



















