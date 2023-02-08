ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackensack, NJ

Bergen Tech's Porfido Second in BCCA Individual Bowling Tournament

By Chip Armonaitis
 3 days ago

HACKENSACK, NJ – Bergen Tech’s Timothy Porfido finished second and Wood-Ridge’s Andrew Medina fourth in the Bergen County Coaches Association boys individual bowling tournament on Tuesday afternoon in Hackensack.

In a tightly packed field, which had 19 pins over three games separating the top five, Porfido needed a big finish to make the final five, while Medina took advantage of a quick start to qualify.  Porfido’s 263 in the game three of qualifying pushed him from the middle of the pack to third place.   Medina and Mahwah’s Tyson Norberto tied for game high in the first game, both scoring a 244.  Norberto finished in the fifth spot, advancing to the finals, which was bowled “step-ladder style”

Medina edged Norberto in the first match, 210-198, advancing to face Porfido in the next round.  Porfido defeted Medina, 231 to 189, as he moved to the next round to face Hackensack’s Joey Parilli.   Porfido continued his hot hand, rolling a 258, to defeat Parilli, 258 to 189.

Porfido then faced off against another Hackensack bowler, John James, but was fell short, 193-191 in the finale.



Finish
Player
Team
1
2
3
Total


1
John James
Hackensack
234
266
177
677


2
Joey Parilli
Hackensack
225
203
247
675


3
Timothy Porfido
Bergen Tech
192
217
263
672


4
Andrew Medina
Wood-Ridge
244
236
185
665


5
Tyson Norberto
Mahwah
244
202
212
658


9
Theo Zamora
Bergen Tech
236
194
213
643


14
Hunter Louie
Bergen Tech
224
190
210
624





















(5) Norberto
198







(4) Medina
210
















(4) Medina
189







(3) Porfido
231
















(3) Porfido
258







(2) Parilli
189
















(3) Porfido
191







(1) James
193





https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OuTfV_0kg7cQvN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tnMVF_0kg7cQvN00

Comments / 1

 

TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

