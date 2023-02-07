DANVILLE, Pa. — A new survey finds many couples are looking to give their child an edge in life — before they’re even born. Roughly one in three Americans say they would take advantage of both gene editing and polygenic screening to increase their child’s chances of getting into a good college. While this technology has the ability to screen for potential diseases, researchers warn that the time for a discussion about creating genetically-enhanced humans who have a societal edge over other people is now.

