22 minutes of brisk walking a day could prevent fatty liver disease
HERSHEY, Pa. — Currently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends 150 minutes of moderate to intense exercise weekly to maintain good health. If you’re breaking that down, it’s about 22 minutes a day! Now, a new study by Penn State College of Medicine researchers is adding even more incentive to follow this healthy prescription. Study authors say reaching this benchmark for exercise can protect against fatty liver disease.
Full marijuana legalization leads to less use? Teen cannabis vaping highest in states that only allow medical use
PULLMAN, Wash. — Surprising research from Washington State University suggests widespread cannabis legalization may actually promote less marijuana use among teens. Researchers say more high school seniors reported vaping cannabis in states where it is legal only for medical purposes in comparison to other states where cannabis is fully legal for all adults.
Neuroscientists finally know why PTSD patients have recurring nightmares
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sleep can bring out emotions that typically stay inside of us — sometimes in the form of nightmares. For those with post-traumatic sleep disorder, the brain tends to make bad memories come back night after night among people with PTSD. Now, Virginia Tech researchers say they know why post-traumatic stress disorder patients keep reliving these disturbing incidents in their sleep.
Would you want a designer baby? 1 in 3 Americans open to having genetically-enhanced child
DANVILLE, Pa. — A new survey finds many couples are looking to give their child an edge in life — before they’re even born. Roughly one in three Americans say they would take advantage of both gene editing and polygenic screening to increase their child’s chances of getting into a good college. While this technology has the ability to screen for potential diseases, researchers warn that the time for a discussion about creating genetically-enhanced humans who have a societal edge over other people is now.
Low-calorie diets slow down the aging process as much as quitting smoking
NEW YORK — Low-calorie diets could slow down the pace of aging and have as much of an impact on health as quitting smoking, a new study suggests. Researchers at Columbia University say eating less calories slows down the aging process by two to three percent. This translates to a 10 to 15-percent drop in a person’s risk of premature death — the same as giving up cigarettes.
Intermittent fasting doesn’t influence weight, Johns Hopkins study suggests
Scientists say portion size plays a greater role in putting on or shedding pounds, while time-restricted eating ineffective. Intermittent fasting is a popular dietary routine followed by many to maintain a healthy weight, but it may not be as effective at shedding the pounds as believed, according to new research. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say a traditional diet consisting of fewer large meals and smaller portions is the best way to lose weight.
Dry scooping: Risky social media trend may be making many young men sick
TORONTO, Ontario — Social media is full of strange and potentially dangerous trends — and researchers in Toronto say dry scooping is no exception. A new study finds nearly one in five adolescent boys and young adult men engage in the dry scooping challenge. However, researchers say this odd pre-workout routine could be seriously affecting their health.
