OnlyInYourState
Taste The Best Burgers On The Gulf Coast At This Unassuming Mississippi Burger Joint
There’s certainly no shortage of burger joints in the Magnolia State, but finding the best burgers in Mississippi can be quite the undertaking. Luckily, we’ve found a top contender for such a high honor, and you’re going to have to jump in the car and head over to weigh in.
Chik-N-Pig restaurant dream come true for George Co. family
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new barbecue restaurant in the Agricola community has proven popular with locals and visitors, selling out most days in the month since opening. From the moment the doors first opened at Chik-N-Pig on Jan. 12, it was obvious the crew would get little rest in the days to come. […]
WLOX
Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets
Open Now: "Black Like It Never Left" art exhibit at MGCCC's Harrison Co. Campus. Feb. 9th at noon, Gulfport native and MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon will discuss his paintings that showcase the return of old trends from the African American community incorporated into our modern culture. Buy your 2023 St....
bslshoofly.com
Bay St. Louis Lifestyle
Lubertha ("Bertha") Parker loves to cook. And the one thing she loves doing more than that is cooking for people who need a hot meal. Lubertha Parker found the place she belongs at The King’s Kitchen. Cooking there for others allows her to fulfill her desire to serve the people of Bay St. Louis and Waveland who may otherwise go without.
WLOX
Excitement building over Thunderbirds return to Biloxi
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Thunderbirds are coming back to Biloxi April 29-30, and the excitement is building. They look awesome in the air. And a little intimidating up close. If you think they are fun to watch, it’s even better to fly them. “Oh, man, how can you...
WLOX
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
WLOX
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
WLOX
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Mississippi Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Bayou Overlook
The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is a huge, 19,000-acre preserve dedicated to providing a safe habitat for the Mississippi sandhill crane and its habitat. You could easily spend an entire weekend exploring this area, but if you just have a couple of hours, then be sure to check out the Fontainebleau Trail. This short and sweet hiking trail in Mississippi is a great adventure the entire family will enjoy.
WLOX
Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula. Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own. The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School. Mayo has been painting here on the Coast...
WLOX
Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Mississippi Press
Two men each sentenced to 20 years in prison in pair of Ocean Springs armed robberies
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- Two Ocean Springs men were sentenced to a total of 30 years for a pair of armed robberies at two different gas stations in the Ocean Springs area in April 2021. Gywan Ladarius Willis, 28, and Alfonzo Lavente Taylor, 34, appeared before Jackson County Judge Keith Miller...
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
wxxv25.com
Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case
The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
biloxinewsevents.com
Charged with possession of a controlled substance
On Monday, February 06, 2023, at approximately 6:11 p.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 900 Block of Cedar Lake Road in reference to a larceny complaint. During the course of the investigation, officers received information that led them to the 800 Block of Cedar Lake Road. Upon arriving in...
OnlyInYourState
There Are 4 Exceptional Places To Grab A Life-Changing Plate of Shrimp All In The Small Town Of Kiln, Mississippi
Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a beautiful plate of pasta, Kiln has something for all shrimp lovers.
WLOX
Coach Jacob Owen not returning to Pearl River Central football next season
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) -The high school football coaching carousel added another vacancy, this time at Pearl River Central. Head coach Jacob Owen said in a tweet Tuesday he will not return as the coach of the Blue Devils next year. Owen spent five seasons at the helm of PRC and...
Mississippi tax preparer sentenced for inflating thousands in tax refunds for clients, filing false returns for herself
A Mississippi woman was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for knowingly making a materially false statement on a tax return, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge James Dorsey of IRS Criminal Investigation, Atlanta Field Office. Gena Michelle Hall, 37, of Biloxi, was sentenced on...
