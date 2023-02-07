ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

WKRG News 5

Chik-N-Pig restaurant dream come true for George Co. family

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new barbecue restaurant in the Agricola community has proven popular with locals and visitors, selling out most days in the month since opening. From the moment the doors first opened at Chik-N-Pig on Jan. 12, it was obvious the crew would get little rest in the days to come. […]
AGRICOLA, MS
bslshoofly.com

Bay St. Louis Lifestyle

Lubertha ("Bertha") Parker loves to cook. And the one thing she loves doing more than that is cooking for people who need a hot meal. Lubertha Parker found the place she belongs at The King’s Kitchen. Cooking there for others allows her to fulfill her desire to serve the people of Bay St. Louis and Waveland who may otherwise go without.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
WLOX

Excitement building over Thunderbirds return to Biloxi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Thunderbirds are coming back to Biloxi April 29-30, and the excitement is building. They look awesome in the air. And a little intimidating up close. If you think they are fun to watch, it’s even better to fly them. “Oh, man, how can you...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City

MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
MOSS POINT, MS
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Mississippi Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Bayou Overlook

The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is a huge, 19,000-acre preserve dedicated to providing a safe habitat for the Mississippi sandhill crane and its habitat. You could easily spend an entire weekend exploring this area, but if you just have a couple of hours, then be sure to check out the Fontainebleau Trail. This short and sweet hiking trail in Mississippi is a great adventure the entire family will enjoy.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula artist paints mural for local school

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A new mural is going up in Pascagoula. Artist James Mayo is free-handing it all on his own. The mural consists of a large eagle with more features to come on the back side of Resurrection Catholic School. Mayo has been painting here on the Coast...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Memorial Hospital in need of volunteers as business picks up

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At Memorial Hospital, the need for volunteers is increasing. The hospital lost the majority of its helpers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Deborah Sanders, volunteer and manager of the hospital’s gift shop, said she’s feeling that lack of help. “At one time, we had more...
GULFPORT, MS
wxxv25.com

Coast man charged with embezzlement in gaming case

The Mississippi Gaming Commission is investigating an embezzlement case on the Coast. MGC agents arrested 39-year-old Jacob Lynn Forehand at his home on Wednesday without incident. He was booked into the jail at 11 a.m. A Gaming Commission enforcement division official said the investigation is ongoing and could not provide...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Charged with possession of a controlled substance

On Monday, February 06, 2023, at approximately 6:11 p.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 900 Block of Cedar Lake Road in reference to a larceny complaint. During the course of the investigation, officers received information that led them to the 800 Block of Cedar Lake Road. Upon arriving in...
BILOXI, MS
OnlyInYourState

There Are 4 Exceptional Places To Grab A Life-Changing Plate of Shrimp All In The Small Town Of Kiln, Mississippi

Located near the Gulf Coast, the tiny town of Kiln, Mississippi, has an extraordinarily high ratio of seafood restaurants to residents. The best part is that the establishments fill different niches for diners, from unpretentious, shack-style eateries to a fancier fine-dining experience. Whether you prefer your shrimp as part of loaded fries or tossed in a beautiful plate of pasta, Kiln has something for all shrimp lovers.
KILN, MS

