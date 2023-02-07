Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Remains found in Louisiana field are those of missing Mississippi man
Human remains found in a Louisiana field have been identified as being from a missing Mississippi man. The Picayune Police Department confirmed that the remains found in Washington Parish, Louisiana, are Daryl Jenkins, a man who has been missing in the south Mississippi town. In a social media post, the...
OnlyInYourState
Taste The Best Burgers On The Gulf Coast At This Unassuming Mississippi Burger Joint
There’s certainly no shortage of burger joints in the Magnolia State, but finding the best burgers in Mississippi can be quite the undertaking. Luckily, we’ve found a top contender for such a high honor, and you’re going to have to jump in the car and head over to weigh in.
Nearly 30 more people submit Mississippi panther sightings
This past weekend, Magnolia State Live posted an article about reported panther sightings in Mississippi. Since then, there have been nearly 30 more people with panther stories and big cat photos from Sardis Lake in northern Mississippi to Pass Christian on the Gulf Coast. Reports were scattered all over the state, but the pattern of panther reports grouped together in a few certain areas was certainly intriguing.
WLOX
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - For those who plan on drinking during the Super Bowl, they may find themselves buying liquor beforehand due to liquor stores being closed on Sundays. The state house has passed a bill allowing “wet jurisdictions” to sell liquor on Sundays. The bill is now in the hands of the senate and, if passed, will go to Governor Tate Reeves for signing into law. State Representative Jefferey Hulum III says this will bring economic growth.
travel2next.com
20 Mississippi Beaches
Located between the Mississippi River in the west and the Gulf of Mexico in the south, Mississippi has a range of exciting, tranquil and summer-perfect beaches. Beaches in Mississippi range from traditional coastal beaches to sections of sand or pebbles by the river and lakes. The state’s coastline stretches 62 miles (99.78 km), with 26 miles (41.84 kilometres) making up Mississippi’s coastal beaches.
Mississippi Skies: Next severe threat being monitored
We had something unique happen Friday evening and it’s not necessarily a good thing. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 severe risk for a system that’s five days away. When that happens, models are already showing potential for severe weather for a strong front without too many drawbacks. Of course, things could change before then. Threat areas could move or the system could weaken; however, when models agree this early, sometimes it could create a severe weather outbreak. We’ll know more in a couple of days but it’s a good idea to start thinking about plans you have Thursday in case the weather gets a little rougher than normal.
longbeachbreeze.com
Mississippi/Pass Christian Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Planting is this Friday
Join in a Mississippi Arbor Day event tomorrow, Friday, February 10, at 11 a.m. at the Davis Avenue Pavilion!. The Pass Christian Garden Club will sponsor a tree planting for Mississippi Arbor Day, and the tree will be planted in memory of Mary Jo Jones, who recently passed away. The...
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Mississippi Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Bayou Overlook
The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is a huge, 19,000-acre preserve dedicated to providing a safe habitat for the Mississippi sandhill crane and its habitat. You could easily spend an entire weekend exploring this area, but if you just have a couple of hours, then be sure to check out the Fontainebleau Trail. This short and sweet hiking trail in Mississippi is a great adventure the entire family will enjoy.
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Threat for tornadoes, severe storms upgraded again
We’re still monitoring the developing storm system expected to impact the Magnolia State this afternoon and tonight. Unfortunately, each update shows the system overperforming. Now, the Storm Prediction Center has included a large area from Greenwood south into Louisiana and the Mississippi River across to the U. S. Hwy....
groundbreakcarolinas.com
A M King Completes New Divisional Headquarters and Distribution Center for ALDI to Serve Gulf Coast Area
Integrated Design-Build firm A M King, with offices in Charlotte, NC, Greenville, SC, and Chicago, IL, recently celebrated the grand opening of global grocery retailer ALDI’s newest regional headquarters and distribution center, located in Loxley, Alabama. A M King provided property consulting to ALDI U.S., one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, and designed and built the 564,000-square-foot structure, which includes cold storage, dry storage and packaging space. The state-of-the-art facility will service more than 100 stores in southern Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and the Florida panhandle — marking the company’s presence in 38 states.
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
Mississippi Skies: Weather whiplash coming with temps, rain; four tornadoes confirmed
If you enjoy warmer temps and sunny skies, you’re in luck. For the fans of cold, rainy days, you’re in luck, too… and it’s all going to happen within a few hours. Today will be a mixture of weather conditions across Mississippi from nice and breezy in the northern part of the state to warm and rainy in the southern part. Then, we’ll all have a cold, damp day on Saturday.
Mississippi exceeds all other states in corporal punishment
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi students are spanked or issued some form of physical discipline more than any other student in any other state, according to data from the Department of Education (DOE). Although the numbers show much of corporal punishment happens here in the Magnolia State, many parents...
Over 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the recent COVID-19 numbers released by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the state has seen more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in seven days. According to the MSDH, 3,230 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 31, 2023, and February 6, 2023. Thirty-two new deaths were also reported. There […]
wtva.com
Mississippi House passes House Bill 521
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi House passed House Bill 521 on Thursday, supporting volunteer firefighters. The Mississippi State Fire Academy says the bill supports volunteer firefighters with retirement benefits of up to $750 per year. It would be paid out in a lump sum after 20 years of service.
biloxinewsevents.com
This One-Mile Hiking Trail In Mississippi Leads To Beautiful Views
The Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge is a huge, 19,000-acre preserve dedicated to providing a safe habitat for the Mississippi sandhill crane and its habitat. You could easily…
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 2/10/23
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
wcbi.com
MMA hosts contest for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi’ award
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Manufacturers Association is hosting its second annual Mississippi Makers Challenge. All manufacturers in the state of Mississippi are welcome to submit a product, and the MMA will crown the “Coolest Thing Made in Mississippi”. The submission date started January 30 and is...
mageenews.com
Lead to Those in Need
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Start today by asking God to send you where He wants you to go. Ask Him to use you to speak to those to whom He wants you to speak. And ask Him to lead you to those who need prayer!
Mississippi doctor gets 5-year sentence in hospice fraud
GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi physician has been sentenced to five years in prison for healthcare fraud connected to hospice operations in the state’s impoverished Delta region. Federal prosecutors said Dr. Scott E. Nelson, 58, of Cleveland, Mississippi, was medical director for several fraudulent hospice operations. A jury convicted him last April. Evidence presented […]
Comments / 0