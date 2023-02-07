We had something unique happen Friday evening and it’s not necessarily a good thing. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 severe risk for a system that’s five days away. When that happens, models are already showing potential for severe weather for a strong front without too many drawbacks. Of course, things could change before then. Threat areas could move or the system could weaken; however, when models agree this early, sometimes it could create a severe weather outbreak. We’ll know more in a couple of days but it’s a good idea to start thinking about plans you have Thursday in case the weather gets a little rougher than normal.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO