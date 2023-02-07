ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

wsvaonline.com

Police warn drivers to slow down

Virginia State Police continue to remind drivers to slow down. State Police tweeted out a ticket recently in which the driver was traveling 140 miles per hour on an Interstate 66 express lane in Fairfax. The speed limit for that area is 70 miles per hour. Troopers were able to...
FAIRFAX, VA
NBC Washington

7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County

Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a restaurant. Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
RICHMOND, VA
WTOP

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
DC News Now

Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
LANHAM, MD

