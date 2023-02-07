Read full article on original website
wsvaonline.com
Police warn drivers to slow down
Virginia State Police continue to remind drivers to slow down. State Police tweeted out a ticket recently in which the driver was traveling 140 miles per hour on an Interstate 66 express lane in Fairfax. The speed limit for that area is 70 miles per hour. Troopers were able to...
WTOP
2 Stafford residents face multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop, car chase
A vehicle pursuit stemming from a traffic stop in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Friday afternoon ended in deputies using intentional vehicle contact to end the chase and arrest both the driver and passenger, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Chevy...
NBC Washington
7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County
Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police seek information on ID of driver in Interstate 95 shooting
Virginia State Police is seeking assistance from the public with identifying the driver involved in an interstate shooting in Stafford County on Thursday night. At 7:32 p.m., according to State Police, a Mercedes sedan was traveling north on I-95 when a silver Toyota Corolla pulled alongside the Mercedes near the 143 mile marker.
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
Man hurt in Chesterfield shooting Sunday morning
A man is fighting to live in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Chesterfield.
Inside Nova
TikTok Kia theft challenge comes to Woodbridge; fleeing car thieves and violence ensue
A recent epidemic of stolen Kias and Hyundais reached Prince William County this week, with a shooting and two cases of thieves stealing, or trying to steal, vehicles. The incidents follow a national TikTok trend of teenagers stealing Kia and Hyundai vehicles with just a phone charging cord. The thieves...
PWC Teen Girl Who Pepper-Sprayed Classmates Gets Hit With Felony Charge
A 15-year-old girl has been hit with a felony charge after an argument in a school bathroom went haywire, police say.The teenage student was reportedly arguing with two other 15-year-old girls when the incident occurred inside of a bathroom at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to…
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days ago
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
Investigation underway after ‘terrifying’ search of Happy Trees warehouse
An investigation is underway after Richmond Police executed a search warrant at a Happy Trees warehouse event Thursday night.
Police: Fight led to shooting outside nightclub; man critically injured
A fight outside a nightclub in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning led to a shooting that left a man critically injured, according to authorities.
NBC12
One man injured following shooting at Chesterfield restaurant
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what led to the shooting of one man outside of a restaurant. Police say the incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis Hwy due...
Driver caught going 114 mph on Interstate 66, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) took to Twitter to call out a driver they say was going more than 85 mph over the speed limit on Interstate 66. According to a tweet from PWCPD, the driver was caught going 114 miles per...
Richmond Police: Larceny suspects stole thousands from gaming machine
The Richmond Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three larceny suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from a gaming machine at a store on Williamsburg Road.
NBC12
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
NBC12
18-year-old arrested in deadly East Broad Street shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after a deadly shooting near VCU’s campus Thursday afternoon. Richmond and VCU Police responded to reports of a person shot in the 300 block of East Broad Street just after 2 p.m. When officers arrived, they found Carlton Jackson,...
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of the couple that died in a Prince George’s County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. “I don’t know how this could happen to people like that. I’m numb about it,” Harper said. William Harper said his sister, Aurelia Harper Cannon-Bey, and brother-in-law, […]
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
