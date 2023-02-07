Read full article on original website
No. 18 Illinois Fall 13-21 in Last Dual to No. 3 Iowa State
AMES, Iowa – The No. 18 Illinois wrestling squad finished out their regular season on Sunday, Feb. 12 in a hard fought 13-21 loss to No. 3 Iowa State. Redshirt junior No. 19 Zac Braunagel (197 lbs.) pulled off a big upset against No. 5 (No. 3 by FloWrestling) Yonger Bastida by a 4-3 decision.
Cook Scores 1,000th Career Point as Illini Fall to No. 8/8 Maryland, 82-71
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Illinois led by as many as 11 points in the first half but ultimately fell to No. 8 Maryland, 82-71, on the road on Sunday afternoon. Four Illini scorers finished in double figures in the defeat as Illinois falls to 19-7 overall and 9-6 in Big Ten games this season.
Fighting Illini Fall to No. 6 Texas and No. 21 Auburn
CLEARWATER, Fla. – The Illinois softball team closed out its run at the NFCA Leadoff Classic with back-to-back losses to No. 6 Texas and No. 21 Auburn at the Eddie C. Moore Softball Complex on Sunday. Following the event, Fighting Illini standout pitcher Sydney Sickels was named to the...
Illini Sweep Past Notre Dame to Close Home Weekend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois men's tennis team swept Notre Dame, 7-0, in a monster win Saturday night at Atkins Tennis Center. This is the first 7-0 win since March 28, 2021 when the Illini defeated Michigan State at home. "One step at a time," head coach Brad Dancer said....
Illini Defense Dominates in 69-60 Win over No. 24 Rutgers
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois used a 19-0 second-half scoring run to take down No. 24 Rutgers, 69-60, at State Farm Center on Saturday afternoon. The Illini outscored the visiting Scarlet Knights, 39-26, in the second half en route to the nine-point ranked victory, the team's fourth win over an AP Top-25 opponent this season.
Women's Gymnastics Take Second at Metroplex Challenge
FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 22 women's gymnastics team secured second place at the Metroplex Challenge with a score of 196.300. No. 3 Utah got first place with 197.600, No. 18 Georgia placed third with 196.100 and Illinois State placed fourth with 195.850. "I am super proud of the...
