Celia Cruz will be the new face of the 25-cent coin in the US

The Queen of Cuban Salsa, Celia Cruz, is one of the 5 women chosen by the United States government to be part of the special 25-cent coin printing program during 2023. This program will last four years and began last year, running until 2026 with 5 women honored with their faces on dollar cents.
Advocate

Pauli Murray Will Be First Black Queer Person on U.S. Currency

Pauli Murray, nonbinary Black activist, lawyer, priest, and poet, will be featured on a quarter in the next round of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, making Murray the first Black queer person to appear on U.S. currency. Murray’s quarter will be issued in 2024. Others in the...
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
People

Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'

Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
RadarOnline

Bill Gates' Mystery Lover REVEALED: Billionaire Microsoft Boss Moves On With Widower After $130 Billion Divorce

Bill Gates has found love again following his explosive divorce from his ex-wife, Melinda. The billionaire was spotted with a mystery woman in January, and RadarOnline.com has learned the female's identity. Sources confirmed Gates, 67, is dating Paula Hurd, who is seven years his junior. Mr. Microsoft's lover is the widow of the late Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd. He died in 2019 after an alleged cancer battle.The duo — who started as friends — are tennis enthusiasts and have been seen at the same matches for years. However, their connection goes deeper than their love of the game."They're inseparable,"...
Lord Ganesh

The Hidden Message in President Lincoln's Watch

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, was known for many things, but did you know that he carried a secret message hidden inside his pocket watch?. Lincoln was known to be a frugal man, who did not waste money on material goods. However, his pocket watch was one of the few luxury items he owned and he carried it with him at all times. The watch was a gift from a group of wealthy supporters in Springfield, Illinois, and it was said to have been a symbol of their gratitude for Lincoln’s leadership.
Abby Joseph

A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'

No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.

