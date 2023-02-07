Read full article on original website
Related
Celia Cruz will be the new face of the 25-cent coin in the US
The Queen of Cuban Salsa, Celia Cruz, is one of the 5 women chosen by the United States government to be part of the special 25-cent coin printing program during 2023. This program will last four years and began last year, running until 2026 with 5 women honored with their faces on dollar cents.
Advocate
Pauli Murray Will Be First Black Queer Person on U.S. Currency
Pauli Murray, nonbinary Black activist, lawyer, priest, and poet, will be featured on a quarter in the next round of the U.S. Mint’s American Women Quarters Program, making Murray the first Black queer person to appear on U.S. currency. Murray’s quarter will be issued in 2024. Others in the...
suggest.com
Jill Biden Stole The Show In A Shimmering Gown On The Grammys Stage While Presenting Historic Award
For centuries, the first ladies of the United States have represented the pinnacle of style and poise. Current First Lady Jill Biden proved at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday that her legacy will be no different as she gave some of the night’s biggest stars a run for their money.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Actor McKinley Belcher III Marries Blake Fox in a Intimate Black-Tie Wedding: 'It Means Everything'
Broadway's McKinley Belcher III married his longtime boyfriend in a stunning New Jersey wedding after celebrating four years together McKinley Belcher III has said "I do!" The Broadway actor, 38, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Blake Fox in an intimate, black-tie affair in Hoboken, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The ceremony took place at the Antique Loft, a 4000 square foot rooftop in downtown Hoboken, the same day they celebrated their 4-year anniversary after connecting on Instagram in the latter part of 2018. "It means everything!" raved Belcher...
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Kamala Harris tight-lipped about 'Smooch of the Union' between her husband and Jill Biden
Vice President Kamala Harris downplayed what looked like a kiss on the lips between her husband and first lady Jill Biden that has created a stir on social media.
James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young
He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.
Sister André, a French nun who survived two world wars, the 1918 influenza pandemic, and then a COVID-19 infection in 2021, also loved chocolate.
All The Times White People Got Reparations For No Longer Enslaving People
When the talk of reparations comes up, there are lots of reasons many white people are opposed to the idea. 1. There Is No Single Group Clearly Responsible For The Crime Of Slavery.
Why aren't college-educated Black women meeting their match?
Bias and stereotypes at predominantly white institutions lead to college-educated Black women facing greater challenges in the dating market.
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
Black Mormon Told They Can't Marry White Members Because 'Seed is Cursed'
Former Mormon Channel Achenbach detailed her experiences to the "Mormon Stories Podcast."
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Bill Gates' Mystery Lover REVEALED: Billionaire Microsoft Boss Moves On With Widower After $130 Billion Divorce
Bill Gates has found love again following his explosive divorce from his ex-wife, Melinda. The billionaire was spotted with a mystery woman in January, and RadarOnline.com has learned the female's identity. Sources confirmed Gates, 67, is dating Paula Hurd, who is seven years his junior. Mr. Microsoft's lover is the widow of the late Oracle co-CEO and president Mark Hurd. He died in 2019 after an alleged cancer battle.The duo — who started as friends — are tennis enthusiasts and have been seen at the same matches for years. However, their connection goes deeper than their love of the game."They're inseparable,"...
The Hidden Message in President Lincoln's Watch
Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, was known for many things, but did you know that he carried a secret message hidden inside his pocket watch?. Lincoln was known to be a frugal man, who did not waste money on material goods. However, his pocket watch was one of the few luxury items he owned and he carried it with him at all times. The watch was a gift from a group of wealthy supporters in Springfield, Illinois, and it was said to have been a symbol of their gratitude for Lincoln’s leadership.
A Woman Cooked Macaroni and Cheese for Her 'Asian' In-Laws, Which They and Her Husband Thought Was 'Disrespectful'
No one story can fully capture the Asian American experience. In reality, Asian Americans' daily lives are shaped by many different things, like where they were born and their connection to their family heritage. Because of these elements, lived experiences vary from person to person. And sometimes, like in the story you're about to read, some Asian Americans might find it hard to relate to American culture and food.
Hobby Lobby founder revealed to be behind effort to "rebrand Jesus"
Jesus preaching the sermon on the mount. From The Holy Bible published by William Collins, Sons, & Company in 1869. Chromolithograph by J.M. Kronheim & Co. (Universal History Archive/Getty Images) A mysterious commercial called "He Gets Us" that is set to air during the Super Bowl and promotes faith in...
Four daring American aviators were fiercely butchered for savage purposes in the grisly Chichijima occurrence.
Many partnered warriors who were caught during World War II experienced severe torment and execution because of the Japanese. One of the most frightening stories revealed was the grisly Chichijima episode, which occurred on the minuscule island of Chichijima, situated around 600 miles from Japan.
Comments / 0