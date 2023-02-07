Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, was known for many things, but did you know that he carried a secret message hidden inside his pocket watch?. Lincoln was known to be a frugal man, who did not waste money on material goods. However, his pocket watch was one of the few luxury items he owned and he carried it with him at all times. The watch was a gift from a group of wealthy supporters in Springfield, Illinois, and it was said to have been a symbol of their gratitude for Lincoln’s leadership.

