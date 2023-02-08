Read full article on original website
Globalfoundries Inc <GFS.O>: Profits of $1.18 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 01:58 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Globalfoundries Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.18 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from fourteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 59 cents to $1.34 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Strong Buy", nine "Buy", two "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductor equipment & testing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.77 percent from $1.17. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.34 to a low of 59 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the fourteen analysts providing estimates is $68.93. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.08 billion from $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.18 per share implies a gain of 557.30 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 18 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.62 0.67 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.45 0.58 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.42 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.11 0.18 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 01:58 p.m..
Aethlon Medical Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Aethlon Medical Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The San Diego California-based company is expected to report a 18,556.9% increase in revenue to $3.172 million from $17 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Aethlon Medical Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Aethlon Medical Inc is $8.5, above its last closing price of $0.53. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.21 -0.18 Beat 16.3 Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.22 -0.19 Beat 13.6 Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.26 Missed -85.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 Missed -23.1 Sep. -0.17 -0.15 -0.13 Beat 13.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 Missed -23.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.19 -0.20 -0.15 Beat 23.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.17 -0.16 -0.20 Missed -21.2 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 03:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV>: Profits of $2.78 announced for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IQVIA Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.78 per share, 23 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.55. Profits of $2.76 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.71 to $2.80 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.76 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.74 billion, which is higher than the estimated $3.71 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.74 billion from $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.39 2.48 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.44 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.42 2.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.43 2.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:31 p.m.
Solaredge Technologies Inc <SEDG.O>: Profits of $1.56 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.56 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.11 to $2.01 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes seven "Strong Buy", seventeen "Buy", six "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable energy equipment & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.82 percent from $1.52. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.11. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty five analysts providing estimates is $352.95. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $879.23 million from $551.92 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855 million and $885 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.56 per share implies a gain of 41.65 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.1 per share. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $115 million and $135 million. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between $27 and $30. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.44 0.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.39 0.95 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.27 1.20 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.31 1.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:24 a.m..
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd expected to post earnings of $2.35 a share - Earnings Preview
* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Tel Aviv-yafo Israel-based company is expected to report a 6.2% increase in revenue to $635.969 million from $599.1 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $608.00 million and $658.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is for earnings of $2.35 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 27 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $2.22 and $2.42 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 14 "strong buy" or "buy," 18 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd is $140, above its last closing price of $127.29. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.68 1.67 1.77 Beat 5.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.62 1.62 1.64 Beat 1.5 Mar. 31 2022 1.55 1.54 1.58 Beat 2.4 Dec. 31 2021 2.14 2.12 2.25 Beat 6.1 Sep. 1.61 1.60 1.65 Beat 3.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.57 1.56 1.61 Beat 3.2 Mar. 31 2021 1.50 1.50 1.54 Beat 3 Dec. 31 2020 2.12 2.11 2.17 Beat 2.9 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 14:21 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Ternium SA expected to post earnings of 29cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Ternium SA is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The Luxembourg Luxembourg-based company is expected to report a 12.7% decrease in revenue to $3.781 billion from $4.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Ternium SA is for earnings of 29 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," 5 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Ternium SA is $43, above its last closing price of $37.95. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.64 1.86 0.78 Missed -58 Jun. 30 2022 3.58 3.59 4.07 Beat 13.5 Mar. 31 2022 2.93 3.29 3.95 Beat 20.2 Dec. 31 2021 5.09 4.99 5.08 Beat 1.9 Sep. 5.33 5.39 6.12 Beat 13.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 3.60 3.40 5.21 Beat 53.3 Mar. 31 2021 2.59 2.46 3.07 Beat 25.1 Dec. 31 2020 1.21 1.02 2.11 Beat 107.5 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 23:51 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Solaredge Technologies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.56 a share - Earnings Preview
* Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Herzliya Israel-based company is expected to report a 59.3% increase in revenue to $879.235 million from $551.92 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855.00 million and $885.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc is for earnings of $1.56 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 24 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc is $370, above its last closing price of $300.71. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD115 million and USD135 million.The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between USD27% and USD30%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.42 1.44 0.91 Missed -36.8 Jun. 30 2022 1.38 1.39 0.95 Missed -31.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.28 1.27 1.20 Missed -5.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.35 1.31 1.10 Missed -16.3 Sep. 1.38 1.36 1.45 Beat 6.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.14 1.12 1.28 Beat 14.4 Mar. 31 2021 1.02 0.99 0.98 Missed -1.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.98 Beat 13.3 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:25 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Nagase & Co Ltd: Bought Back 40,800 Own Shares Worth 83 Million Yen Between Feb 1 And Feb 8
* NAGASE & CO LTD - BOUGHT BACK 40,800 OWN SHARES WORTH 83 MILLION YEN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Azenta Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Azenta Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 12 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of four analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 8 cents per share. * Revenue rose 27.7% to $178.37 million from a year ago; analysts expected $181.21 million. * Azenta Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 15 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 6.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Azenta Inc shares had fallen by 0.4% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $11.24 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Azenta Inc is $70.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 09:55 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.08 0.12 Beat Sep. 30 2022 0.07 0.16 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.12 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.11 0.12 Beat.
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.
Revenio Group Q4 Oper Profit Rises To EUR 9.3 Mln
* Q4 NET SALES TOTALED EUR 28.3 (23.8) MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 18.8%. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 9.3 (7.1) MILLION, OR 33.1% OF NET SALES, UP BY 31.3%. * BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MARCH 23, 2023, THAT A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.36 PER SHARE BE PAID.
Persol Holdings Co Ltd - Bought Back 485,500 Own Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen In January
* BOUGHT BACK 485,500 OWN SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN IN JANUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Innofactor Q4 Oper Profit Up At EUR 1.8 Million
* Q4 NET SALES EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * EXPECTS 2023 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO GROW FROM 2022. * OUTLOOK 2023: INNOFACTOR'S NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN 2023 ARE ESTIMATED...
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted on Fed rate-hike concerns; Adani stocks tumble
BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Thursday, on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory, while a drop in Adani Group company stocks also dampened sentiment. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.07% at 17,860.60, as of 11:02 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE...
Bonterra Energy Corp Says Averaged About 13,407 BOE Per Day Of Production In 2022
* BONTERRA ENERGY CORP. ANNOUNCES 2022 RESERVES AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - AVERAGED ABOUT 13,407 BOE PER DAY OF PRODUCTION IN 2022. * BONTERRA ENERGY CORP - REDUCED PRODUCTION COSTS IN Q4 2022 BY 21 PERCENT TO AVERAGE ABOUT $16.11 PER BOE COMPARED TO $20.33 PER BOE IN Q3 2022.
Merus Power BOD Proposes No Dividend For Year 2022
* MERUS POWER PLC'S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS BULLETIN 1.1. - 31.12.2022: GROWTH IN A DIFFICULT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT. * BOD PROPOSES TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT FOR YEAR 2022 NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID. * H2 EBITDA EUR 0.8 (1.2) MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The...
Gc Cell Corp Q4 Operating Loss 6.5 Billion Won, Swings To Loss From Year Earlier
* GC CELL CORP: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 6.5 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Kamigumi Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 0.45% Of Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen
* KAMIGUMI CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 0.45% OF SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
