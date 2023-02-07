ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Packers girls basketball team moves into tie for Big 9 Conference lead with 57-27 win over Rochester Century Tuesday evening

The Austin Packers girls basketball team, winners of three in a row and six out of their last seven played host to the Rochester Century Panthers at Ove Berven Gym Tuesday evening, also winners of three in a row, including a big win over a tough Lakeville South squad Saturday. The Panthers came into the contest averaging just over 53 points a game, but it was Austin putting on a defensive clinic Tuesday evening to help themselves to a 57-27 victory.
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team wins third in a row 49-34 in Randolph Tuesday evening

The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team was looking for win number three in a row in Randolph Tuesday night versus the Rockets in a Gopher Conference matchup, and it was the Blossoms with three players in double figures in scoring, led by Haven Carlson and Anna Pauly with 12 points apiece as the Blossoms avenged a loss at home versus the Rockets earlier this season by the score of 49-34.
