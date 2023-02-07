Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers boys basketball team falls to Rochester Century 62-46 Tuesday night
The Austin Packers boys basketball team was looking to get back on the winning track at Rochester Century High School in a Big 9 Conference matchup versus the Panthers Tuesday night, but it was the Panthers pulling away from a 36-26 halftime lead to win 62-46. The Packers were 19...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin Packers girls basketball team moves into tie for Big 9 Conference lead with 57-27 win over Rochester Century Tuesday evening
The Austin Packers girls basketball team, winners of three in a row and six out of their last seven played host to the Rochester Century Panthers at Ove Berven Gym Tuesday evening, also winners of three in a row, including a big win over a tough Lakeville South squad Saturday. The Panthers came into the contest averaging just over 53 points a game, but it was Austin putting on a defensive clinic Tuesday evening to help themselves to a 57-27 victory.
myaustinminnesota.com
Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team wins third in a row 49-34 in Randolph Tuesday evening
The Blooming Prairie Awesome Blossoms girls basketball team was looking for win number three in a row in Randolph Tuesday night versus the Rockets in a Gopher Conference matchup, and it was the Blossoms with three players in double figures in scoring, led by Haven Carlson and Anna Pauly with 12 points apiece as the Blossoms avenged a loss at home versus the Rockets earlier this season by the score of 49-34.
