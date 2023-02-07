The Austin Packers girls basketball team, winners of three in a row and six out of their last seven played host to the Rochester Century Panthers at Ove Berven Gym Tuesday evening, also winners of three in a row, including a big win over a tough Lakeville South squad Saturday. The Panthers came into the contest averaging just over 53 points a game, but it was Austin putting on a defensive clinic Tuesday evening to help themselves to a 57-27 victory.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO