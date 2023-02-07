ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love in Action: Sac State aids unhoused community through giving back event

Sacramento State’s Community Engagement Center is partnering with Josh’s Heart Homeless Connect for their “Love in Action” event Saturday to aid the unhoused community. Volunteers from the engagement center, along with the nonprofit, are collecting donations to fill “Blessing Backpacks” with necessities and will deliver them...
RECAP: Sac State women’s basketball split home matchups this week

Sac State women’s basketball returned home after four straight games away from The Nest on Thursday. The Hornets led most of the game against Northern Arizona before losing in overtime. Sac State came out with a vengeance Saturday, dominating Northern Colorado buzzer to buzzer. The Hornets are now 17-7...
