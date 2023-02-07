Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
All About Patrick Mahomes' Parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes counts his mom, Randi Martin, and dad, Pat Mahomes, among his biggest fans Patrick Mahomes has the support of his parents, Pat Mahomes and Randi Martin, as he heads into Super Bowl LVII. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gets his athletic talent from his dad Pat, who was an MLB pitcher in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The former athlete has been by his son's side throughout his career, as has his ex-wife Randi, who never doubted that her son would...
Patrick Mahomes realizes Valentine’s Day mistake at Super Bowl 2023: ‘Don’t tell’ my wife
Patrick Mahomes might be in the dog house with his wife, Brittany Matthews. The Chiefs quarterback admitted that he forgot about Valentine’s Day as he prepares to play in Super Bowl 2023 against the Eagles on Sunday. Mahomes, who tied the knot with Brittany in Hawaii last March, appeared caught off guard when he was asked about the holiday while speaking to reporters on radio row in Arizona. “I didn’t even notice it was coming up, so don’t tell her I said that but I’ll make sure I have some plans now,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know when it is, I...
Travis Kelce’s former coach reflects on Chiefs star’s growth, high school career
The former Cleveland Heights head football coach jeff Rotsky, who coached Kelce in his senior year of high school, has seen everything reflected in his life and career.
Eagles defender makes strong statement about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday by addressing fans/media in Phoneix. During the event, reporters spoke with Eagles second-year cornerback Zech McPhearson. McPhearson, like Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, played college football at Texas Tech. The Philadelphia defender told The KC...
Michael Irvin Pulled From Super Bowl Coverage After Woman’s Complaint Over Hotel Lobby Interaction
Former Dallas Cowboys star and NFL commentator Michael Irvin has been pulled from the NFL Network and ESPN’s coverage of the Super Bowl following a complaint from a woman. Per the Dallas Morning News, Irvin won’t appear on any coverage in the lead up to Sunday due to the complaint, which has not been publicly disclosed. Irvin has described the interaction with the unnamed woman as a “brief, public and largely non-physical encounter.” He said he only shook the woman’s hand when they parted ways. The NFL Network and ESPN have not commented further on the encounter, which happened on Sunday in Arizona.
Eagles HC Nick Sirianni considers Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among 'best players on the planet'
Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni knows that his defense will have its hands full facing off against Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LVII, even if he’s still not quite 100% in return from a high ankle sprain. Mahomes’ uncanny ability to make plays, even on...
Chiefs: Eric Bieniemy could have 2 jobs waiting for him after the Super Bowl
Eric Bieniemy may be the offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl 57, but he could end up elsewhere for the 2023 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their second Super Bowl title in four years, with this being the third time in which they reached the big game. Andy Reid and his coaching staff have been and continue to prepare to face a stacked Philadelphia Eagles team. Specifically, how the offense can make plays against Philadelphia’s tough defense, with a tough front seven and very good secondary.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Around the North: Ravens and Lamar could be $100M off in contract talks
The Cleveland Browns gave quarterback Deshaun Watson an unprecedented amount of guaranteed money, and that may impact how other teams handle QB contracts. Lamar Jackson of the division rival Baltimore Ravens has finished his rookie deal and is looking for a massive extension. Fans can understand why the onetime league MVP would want to be paid what he thinks he is worth.
Inside Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Insane Shoe Closet
Kansas City Chiefs QB (and likely NFL MVP again) Patrick Mahomes lives two different lives. In one, he runs from linebackers and does an excellent job helping the team win games. In the other, he plays around in a shoe closet that can only be described as insane. He allowed everyone a look inside this second shoe life.
A Chiefs Fan Donated His Kidney to an Eagles Fan — and They're Going to the Super Bowl Together
A kind act between a pair of old friends has earned them both a trip to the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona. Billy Welsh and John Gladwell first met in the Marines Corps. over 20 years ago, according to CBS News. Though they hadn't seen each other in person for...
Eagles and Chiefs players reveal their last meals before Super Bowl kickoff, from steak to pasta alfredo
From fueling up on protein to a hearty shake of fruits and vegetables, here's what the Eagles and Chiefs will eat before kickoff of Super Bowl 2023.
Alex Smith shares inside details on taking Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes under his wing in KC
During his final season with Chiefs, Alex Smith worked with Patrick Mahomes, preparing him for life in the NFL. Here are some of the ways they bonded.
Look: Chiefs Star Is Under The Weather This Week
Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones is "under the weather" heading into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup. The Kansas City defensive lineman said he's suffering a sore throat and congestion on Wednesday. It appears a few other Chiefs players are dealing with something similar, per NFL insider James ...
Watch: Patrick Mahomes’ “Chiefs Kingdom” arrives in Phoenix in grand style ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia Eagles
The captain hoisted a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out the plane’s window as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs arrived in Phoenix, and the team’s players, coaches, and staff members strolled across the tarmac. An hour later, quarterback Jalen Hurts, coach Nick Sirianni, and others from...
See the sweet treat Donna Kelce delivered to her sons ahead of Super Bowl
Super Bowl week is just getting underway and we are already seeing some a-dough-rable moments from the Kelce family. During Super Bowl 57 Opening Night in Phoenix, Donna Kelce met her sons — who will face off against one another on Super Bowl Sunday — on stage with a special delivery.
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have released their first injury reports now that they’ve arrived in Phoenix, Arizona ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Both teams look much healthier than they did during their bye-week injury reporting just a week ago. Check out the initial injury report for...
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes will be trying to end this 56-year QB curse that even got Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do something this year that no other quarterback in NFL history has ever pulled off. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, Mahomes will end a 56-year QB curse, and the curse is pretty simple: No quarterback has ever led the league in passing yards AND won the Super Bowl in the same year.
