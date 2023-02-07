Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objectsRoger MarshPennsylvania State
New LongHorn Steakhouse Restaurant Announced as Opening March 7Joel EisenbergClarksburg, WV
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
8 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in West VirginaEast Coast TravelerWheeling, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
WVNews
West Virginia University officials talk finances, discuss future of institution
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In the financial reports for West Virginia University for fiscal years 2021 and 2022, a review showed several changes in major financial reports. For Fiscal Year 2022, WVU’s total revenue was $1.2 billion. This accounted for a loss of $50.7 million compared to Fiscal...
WVNews
Private parking fees, booting prompt outcry from Clarksburg visitors
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Complaints continue to pour in to government offices and on social media regarding parking fines and vehicle booting on private lots in downtown Clarksburg. Over the past months on social media, people have reported fines ranging from $40 to $192. Some people have reported...
WVNews
Property transfers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Bradley N. Cochran to Douglas Oldaker and Elizabeth Oldaker, parcel in Coal District, $6,000.
WVNews
West Virginia women pull away in 3rd, beat No. 21 Iowa St.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the pivotal third quarter as West Virginia pulled away to beat No. 21 Iowa State 73-60 on Saturday. Trailing by one at the half, West Virginia outscored Iowa State 22-13...
WVNews
Huge second half pushes Bridgeport past Buckhannon-Upshur, 57-43
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 20-15 at halftime, the Bridgeport Indians were able to keep their composure in a hostile road environment, scoring 42 points in the second half to outlast the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on Saturday night and escape with a 57-43 victory. "The key to tonight was...
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Sunday
Souper bowl luncheon, noon, First Baptist Church Lighthouse, 73 Rebecca St., downtown Shinnston. Soup, crackers, sandwiches, dessert, drink, for $6 to benefit Lord’s Pantry, Shinnston. 304-592-0232.
WVNews
Williamstown's 3-point shooting, transition game too much for Doddridge County
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Whether the Doddridge County girls basketball team was in a zone or a man-to-man defense, it wasn’t able to stop Williamstown’s transition game or 3-point shooting. Especially when the Yellowjackets stole the ball 12 times, converted off of many of the steals...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Grant Winslow Martin, 24, Shinnston, and Monica Elaine Miller, 23, Shinnston.
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Women's Basketball Kyah Watson Iowa State Postgame 2/11/23
West Virginia's Kyah Watson had the mindset of being aggressive going into the home game against Iowa State, and it paid off in the form of a double-double for her and a 73-60 win for the team. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
WVNews
Fairmont Senior boys pull away from Philip Barbour on Senior Day
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior boys basketball collected a dominant win over Philip Barbour on Senior Day, but most of the contest was not as one-sided as the final score indicated. The Polar Bears, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA and still without a Big 10 Conference...
