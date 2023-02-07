ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

Private parking fees, booting prompt outcry from Clarksburg visitors

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Complaints continue to pour in to government offices and on social media regarding parking fines and vehicle booting on private lots in downtown Clarksburg. Over the past months on social media, people have reported fines ranging from $40 to $192. Some people have reported...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The following property transfers were recorded recently in the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Bradley N. Cochran to Douglas Oldaker and Elizabeth Oldaker, parcel in Coal District, $6,000.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia women pull away in 3rd, beat No. 21 Iowa St.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the pivotal third quarter as West Virginia pulled away to beat No. 21 Iowa State 73-60 on Saturday. Trailing by one at the half, West Virginia outscored Iowa State 22-13...
AMES, IA
WVNews

Huge second half pushes Bridgeport past Buckhannon-Upshur, 57-43

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 20-15 at halftime, the Bridgeport Indians were able to keep their composure in a hostile road environment, scoring 42 points in the second half to outlast the Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers on Saturday night and escape with a 57-43 victory. "The key to tonight was...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Sunday

Souper bowl luncheon, noon, First Baptist Church Lighthouse, 73 Rebecca St., downtown Shinnston. Soup, crackers, sandwiches, dessert, drink, for $6 to benefit Lord’s Pantry, Shinnston. 304-592-0232.
WVNews

Marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recorded recently by the Office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Grant Winslow Martin, 24, Shinnston, and Monica Elaine Miller, 23, Shinnston.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Matthews makes statement against Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
AMES, IA
WVNews

Fairmont Senior boys pull away from Philip Barbour on Senior Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior boys basketball collected a dominant win over Philip Barbour on Senior Day, but most of the contest was not as one-sided as the final score indicated. The Polar Bears, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA and still without a Big 10 Conference...
FAIRMONT, WV

