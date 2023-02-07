Read full article on original website
Related
leanderisd.org
Super Kid of the Week: Feb. 9, 2023
Fifth grader Jordyn Smith at Mason Elementary is the Leander ISD Super Kid of the Week!. Recently, Jordyn participated in Mason’s fifth grade exhibition, where she was able to showcase her strengths and how they benefit the community. Along with her group members, Jordyn designed and constructed a robot that cleans up debris in the ocean. She developed this plan because it was efficient, effective and an innovative way to help cleanup the water pollution that is devastating marine life.
leanderisd.org
Staff Spotlight: Feb. 8, 2023
ICAP (Individual Community Academic Program) Special Education Teacher Lance Estes at Rutledge Elementary is the Leander ISD Staff Spotlight of the Week. Lance joined the elementary world at Rutledge after years of serving at the secondary level in Special Education. He jumped into this new role with both feet and has become a crucial member of the Low Incidence Disability (LID) and Special Education teams at Rutledge.
leanderisd.org
TEA Releases Annual Accountability Reports for 2021–22
The Texas Education Agency released the State of Texas 2021–22 School Report Card for each campus. This is a report required by the Texas Legislature and prepared by the Texas Education Agency. The report provides information concerning student performance during the previous school year on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR), as well as information on student enrollment, class size averages, and financial expenditures.
leanderisd.org
Taste of Leander ISD 2023
Leander Middle School hosted this year’s Sodexo Taste of Leander ISD Healthy Fun Food Festival. This year’s theme was “Heart Healthy” and included a colorful array of tasty food items for students to enjoy, including A-Z fresh fruit and vegetable samples. Child Nutrition Services (CNS) handed out fun giveaways to participants and invited middle school students and guests to complete a digital survey to share their opinions of the food samples to help inform future menu options.
leanderisd.org
Board Briefs: Feb. 7, 2023
During its Feb. 7 meeting, the Leander ISD Board of Trustees:. discussed how school finance impacts our local tax rate and the overall debt capacity for a potential bond. discussed the recommendations of the Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee (CFAC) and its alignment with the district’s Long-Range Plan. View...
Comments / 0