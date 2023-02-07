Fifth grader Jordyn Smith at Mason Elementary is the Leander ISD Super Kid of the Week!. Recently, Jordyn participated in Mason’s fifth grade exhibition, where she was able to showcase her strengths and how they benefit the community. Along with her group members, Jordyn designed and constructed a robot that cleans up debris in the ocean. She developed this plan because it was efficient, effective and an innovative way to help cleanup the water pollution that is devastating marine life.

LEANDER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO