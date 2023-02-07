ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbangor.com

Ellsworth bowling alley keeping candlepin alive

ELLSWORTH -- The familiar sounds and smells of a bowling alley invoke a strong sense of nostalgia in many of us. Autumn Mowery is 20 years old, and currently the sole operator of D'Amanda's, a candlepin bowling alley tucked away in the Eastward Mall in Ellsworth. "I used to be...
ELLSWORTH, ME
B98.5

Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Maine Location Permanently

We're fortunate in Maine, given the sparse population, to be fairly freighted with major retail stores. Sure, they come and they go from time to time, but there is always a pretty hefty selection of chains to choose from. Take the Marketplace @ Augusta for example. Over the last couple...
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

All day chocolate festival in Central Maine

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
FAIRFIELD, ME
B98.5

Central Maine Teen Steals Car, Lead Police on 100 MPH High Speed Chase

A 17-year-old boy from Central Maine is in custody following a high speed chase and vehicle theft that reportedly happened on Monday. According to the Kennebec Journal, multiple teenagers were involved in an apparent vehicle theft that resulted in a high-speed chase. The KJ reports that on Monday morning around 11:30, an officer with the Wiscasset Police Department noticed a vehicle drive by that didn't have any license plates on it. Additionally, the officer reported that the car appeared to have 'multiple defects' and was being 'operated erratically'.
WISCASSET, ME
Q106.5

3rd Annual Belfast Ice Festival Dates & Events Announced

The Belfast Ice Festival Signature Events Return to downtown Belfast the weekend of February 24,,25 and 26. This event was bigger than the previous year last year, and this year expects to grow again. Visitors to downtown Belfast will find ice sculptures and so much more. Live ice carving demonstrations...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Police respond to multiple crashes on I-95 in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say they’re dealing with several crashes near the Broadway exit on I-95 Southbound in Bangor right now. State police say the left lane is blocked at this time. They’re asking people to avoid the area if possible and also try to avoid the area...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Arrested After Threatening to Open Fire at Hancock Lumber Location

It was a frightening day for a Maine business and many of its employees after received a threat that someone was preparing to 'shoot up the business. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is currently being held on $10,000 cash bail at the Somerset County Jail. All this, after officials say he made threats to shoot up his former place of employment.
HANCOCK, ME
foxbangor.com

One million dollars for a Trenton conservation project

TRENTON-- One million dollars is going to a conservation project in Trenton. The grant was awarded through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It will conserve 216 acres of intertidal and freshwater wetlands and adjacent uplands in Trenton. A statement says coastal wetlands are vitally important in protecting from floods,...
TRENTON, ME
Ellsworth American

Hotels upgrading, more campgrounds and Airbnbs surface

Across Maine, and in Hancock County, tourism once again ruled as a top source of revenue in 2022. Millions of visitors poured into the state and spent billions of dollars while vacationing. While its 2021 record of 4 million visits was not broken in 2022, Acadia National Park’s final 2022...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire

SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

