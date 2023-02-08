Read full article on original website
Say My Name
1d ago
YE is a genius. His music is timeless. Not to mention the number of records he wrote for numerous artists. Plus, he's a man of GOD the Grammys was all about Devil worship and alignment with Satan.
Reply
2
Related
netflixjunkie.com
MOVED ON! Kim Kardashian Rumoured to Be Dating Meek Mill Merely Days After Kanye West’s Secret Marriage
Are Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian dating secretly? After the public split between Kardashian and Kanye West, the socialite has been busy with her children. However, both she and Ye moved on to dating other people soon after their separation. While she went on to date Pete Davidson, West was seeing Italian model Julia Fox.
netflixjunkie.com
A Second Family! Kanye West Introduces North West to Bianca Censori on an Intimate Dinner
North West seems to have got a second family, with Kanye West marrying Bianca Censori. The actor shocked everyone, including his former wife Kim Kardashian, with news of his marriage surfacing. But marrying the 28-year-old Australian does not just make her his wife. It also makes her the stepmother of the children that he shares with fashion mogul Kim Kardashian.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Bring Out All The Stars For Roc Nation Grammy Brunch
JAY-Z and Beyoncé have hosted the annual Roc Nation Brunch for the first time in three years, as the star-studded event made its post-pandemic return this weekend. On Saturday (February 4) the power couple were joined by a bevy of friends, family, colleagues and proteges at a private residence in the hills above Los Angeles after Roc Nation sent out an invitation to “join us for a celebration of the highest elevation of self.”
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West’s New Wife Bianca Censori Is a “Thorn in the Flesh” for Kim Kardashian
Kanye West is in the news again for remarrying a Yeezy employee, Bianca Censori. The couple allegedly tied the knot in a private ceremony. Ye went missing around the end of the year 2022 after dealing with loads of controversies. When he resurfaced, he was spotted with the Yeezy architectural designer at a dinner.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?
Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
sportszion.com
Watch: LeBron James’ agent gets jealous watching his girlfriend hug The Rock during Grammy awards
Adele looked stunning in a hugging red gown while attending the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Rich Paul on Sunday. The 34-year-old English singer stood out in a red velvet gown with big ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline at the star-studded awards event hosted downtown at Crypto.com Arena. Rich, 41, accompanied her and looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie.
Popculture
Cardi B Caught on Camera Breaking up Quavo and Offset Fight Backstage at Grammys
It sounds like Cardi B got in the middle of a fight between her husband Offset and his bandmate Quavo at the Grammys on Sunday night, but she is keeping quiet. Quavo performed during the "In Memoriam" segment of the Grammys to honor their late bandmate Takeoff, and he and Offset reportedly got into a fight backstage over the performance. Candid footage seemed to show Cardi getting in the middle of the fight, but she did not have a comment for reporters afterward.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Kanye West Being Dropped By His Lawyers
50 Cent responded to Kanye West being dropped by his legal team on Instagram. 50 Cent responded to reports of Kanye West’s lawyers dropping the polarizing rapper on Instagram, Monday. The legal firm took out newspaper ads to alert Ye that they are no longer representing him in a New York lawsuit.
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Dame Dash says Jay-Z made a 'disrespectful' lowball offer for his shares in Roc-A-Fella Records
Dash cofounded the record label and music management company Roc-A-Fella alongside Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in 1994.
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary
Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
netflixjunkie.com
Did You Know Kanye West Paid a Visit to ‘Rick and Morty’ Writers’ Room Thanks to His Buddy Justin Roiland?
It is no secret that Kanye West is a fan of Rick and Morty. The Donda singer has always managed to penetrate different horizons of the entertainment industry. Perhaps a world of crazy ideas and different realities is something that fascinates the entertainer, like a million other fans. Moreover, he is also known for making complex music with layers to it.
Smokey Robinson Dishes on Diana Ross and Barry Gordy
According to entertainment journalist Natasha Decker and Madamenoire.com, Smokey Robinson said the affair with Diana Ross continued "longer than it should" while they were both connected with Motown Records.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
msn.com
Chuck D On Kanye West: I’m Not In The Business Of Making Black People Look Bad
Kanye “Ye” West’s weeks-long antisemitic tirades cost the former billionaire several lucrative deals and even led to the Republican National Committee rebuking him. However, Hip Hop legend Carlton “Chuck D” Ridenhour, is not willing to publicly bash Ye. USA Today spoke with Chuck D to...
netflixjunkie.com
“It would surprise people…”- Bianca Censori’s Clan Spills Beans About Her Crazy Life Before She Married Kanye West Secretly
Close ones finally spill the beans on the new mystery wife of Kanye West. The singer, which had disappeared amidst controversies, finally surfaced as news of him marrying his 27-year-old Yeezy employee started to spread. So far, only a couple of photos of his wife, Bianca Censori have been out, but not much has been known about her.
netflixjunkie.com
“What is going on…” – Joe Rogan Explains Why He Thinks Kanye West and His Former Friend Elon Musk Are the Same
Kanye West and Elon Musk were once good friends, perhaps due to their similarities. Although many celebrities have distanced themselves from Ye due to his controversies, he has had quite strong connections. The singer has had allies right from music and fashion to the social media industry, mostly as a result of his creativity and never-ending projects.
Multiple Dancers Claim Harry Styles' Grammy Performance Had A Major Slip Up
The rotating stage they built for the performance reportedly spun the wrong way.
netflixjunkie.com
Boosie Went on a Hilarious Rant About How Kanye West Is a Self Proclaimed Jesus
Other than his music, if there is one thing Kanye West is known for, it’s his controversial statements. The artist was one of the top trending celebrities of 2022. While fans find it entertaining, it has drawn a great deal of criticism as well. He has been a believer in free speech and speaks his mind regardless of the consequences, and a fellow American rapper recently ranted about it all.
Comments / 3