Read full article on original website
Related
disneytips.com
Disney Resort Guest Fears for Her Safety as a Stranger Opens the Door to Her Room
Safety is the top priority for Cast Members at the Walt Disney World Resort, and as such, it is alarming that one incident was able to happen in the first place and how it was handled by management during a Guest’s recent Resort stay. During a stay at Disney’s...
disneytips.com
The Romantic Spots in Disney World You May Be Overlooking
Walt Disney World Resort may be the closest thing to a fairytale dream come true on Earth. And because fairytales are all about romance and inspiring ideas for living happily ever after, it isn’t any wonder that there are just so many charming and romantic locations making up the Disney World scene. Some spots are relatively obvious, like all those areas right around Cinderella Castle within Magic Kingdom Park that serve as perfect photo opportunities. Various designations throughout EPCOT’s World Showcase are also known for their romantic charm and appeal, including the France and Italy pavilions.
disneytips.com
The Most Romantic Restaurants at Walt Disney World
You may rest assured that whatever it is you seek in the way of dining, you’re bound to find it at Walt Disney World Resort. The extended lineup of establishments includes some of the most romantic restaurants around—perfect for decked-out date nights or couples just looking to find a casual, quiet meal for two. Depending on the personal interests of the dining party, the concept of what constitutes a romantic restaurant can take on many different forms. But if you’re looking to discover which restaurants making up the Disney Park and Resort scene are known specifically for being “romantic” per se, here is the list.
disneytips.com
Upcoming Closure Confirmed for Disney’s Iconic Monorail System
Disney Parks are home to some of the most iconic methods of transportation around. Whether it is watercraft, buses, or the Disney Skyliner at Walt Disney World, or the monorail system that operates at both Disney World and Disneyland, getting to a Disney Park is an experience in itself. Guests...
disneytips.com
The Most Traumatizing Attractions in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort is one of the world’s most iconic and beloved theme parks. The beautiful scenery, immersive attractions, and incredible wildlife encounters make Disney’s Animal Kingdom an incredibly unique Park. They say you always will remember your first trip to the Animal Kingdom theme Park, but sometimes that might not be for the right reason. With all of the magic the Park brings also comes some traumatic moments from some of the Park’s more “unique” attractions.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
disneytips.com
Is Disney Dropping Hints That ‘Zootopia’ Is Actually Coming to Animal Kingdom?
Could Zootopia (2016) actually be coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom? Fans have been speculating that the film could have a presence at this Walt Disney World since its release, and the questions have only continued since the concept was briefly mentioned during the 2022 D23 Expo. The Walt Disney...
disneytips.com
Everything We Know So Far About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
For the first time ever, Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009) will be the star of its very own attraction at both domestic theme parks, Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom. The hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film features the company’s first Black princess in a story told through now seldom-used hand-drawn animation and an incredible soundtrack.
disneytips.com
Disney+ Has Its First Major Upset in Shocking Report
Disney+ has brought fans a ‘whole new world’ of television shows and movies from Marvel, Star Wars, and more since its launch back in 2019. The streamer has had some big hits for Disney, from the premieres of Pixar’s Soul (2020) and Turning Red (2022) to fan-favorite Grogu (or Baby Yoda) from The Mandalorian.
disneytips.com
Iger Reveals Surprising List of Future Disney Sequels
It seems we haven’t seen the end of some Disney movie franchises quite yet. After a disappointing year for Disney animation, Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger revealed that Disney is moving towards producing sequels of some of its most popular franchises – but they may not be the ones Disney fans were hoping for.
disneytips.com
Why You Should Plan a Meal At Liberty Tree Tavern
Located in Magic Kingdom Park, Liberty Tree Tavern provides American food in a themed environment. History buffs, foodies, families, and first-time Park visitors will love this table service restaurant. With its colonial American atmosphere and décor, Liberty Tree Tavern is an excellent option for anyone who loves history or is interested in the American Revolution. The menu at Liberty Tree Tavern features classic dishes like roast turkey and pot roast. It’s an excellent choice for anyone who loves hearty, comforting food.
disneytips.com
Movies to Watch Before You Visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios
From the start, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has always been about the movies. Originally having opened as Disney-MGM Studios back in 1989, it was the first of its kind, as far as Disney theme parks were concerned—one that exuded the nostalgic feel and sentiments of classic Hollywood back in its Golden Age.
disneytips.com
Iger Announces Devastating Plan for Thousands of Employee Layoffs
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced some shocking news during the quarterly earnings call that took place earlier this evening. Since returning to his position as CEO, the pressure has been building as the public eagerly waited to see how his earnings would shape up. Lots of pressure has been mounting on Iger, and this call was his first significant chance to share with the world his plan to improve Disney’s financial siutuation.
disneytips.com
Josh D’Amaro Comments on How Upcoming Layoffs Will Impact Disney Parks
The structure of the Walt Disney Company is in the midst of a shakeup under Bob Iger’s return as CEO, and with the changes will, unfortunately, come thousands of employee layoffs. Boomerang CEO Bob Iger returned to the top executive position in the company in November 2022 following the...
disneytips.com
Disney Reports Domestic Parks Revenue Increase of 36%
The Walt Disney Company hosted its first quarterly earnings call since Bob Iger returned as CEO of the company this afternoon, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. During the call, Iger outlined profits and losses across all segments of the company, and the revenue increase over the last quarter for Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, and more specifically, the domestic theme parks, was astounding.
disneytips.com
Iger Responds to Whether He Regrets Appointing Chapek as Disney CEO
Following Bob Iger’s return as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, he participated in the first quarter earnings call on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, and he has continued to answer questions regarding the state of the company and his return to the position. With a renewed focus on creativity...
disneytips.com
Where to Find Alcoholic Beverages in the Magic Kingdom
As you walk onto Main Street, U.S.A., you will notice charming Tony’s Town Square Restaurant. Inspired by the romantic spot that served up that famous spaghetti and meatballs to Lady and the Tramp, you’ll find Italian American cuisine at this spot. The menu also offers an assortment of beer, wine, and cocktails.
Comments / 0