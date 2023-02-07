Walt Disney World Resort may be the closest thing to a fairytale dream come true on Earth. And because fairytales are all about romance and inspiring ideas for living happily ever after, it isn’t any wonder that there are just so many charming and romantic locations making up the Disney World scene. Some spots are relatively obvious, like all those areas right around Cinderella Castle within Magic Kingdom Park that serve as perfect photo opportunities. Various designations throughout EPCOT’s World Showcase are also known for their romantic charm and appeal, including the France and Italy pavilions.

2 DAYS AGO