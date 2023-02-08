ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KTSM

Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
CHAPARRAL, NM
KVIA

El Paso Police Department receives 792 body cameras

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The body cameras for the El Paso Police Department have started to arrive. Back in March 2022, El Paso City Council approved using $6.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to purchase a Digital Video Recording System. The system includes 792 body-worn cameras and 410...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Mentor program recruits women into El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good women. A new initiative is supposed to increase their ranks by 30 percent more female deputies. Currently, female deputies make up around 25 percent of the sheriff’s office. To expand their numbers, the sheriff’s office launched a mentor The post Mentor program recruits women into El Paso County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney. According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Multiple human smuggling attempts stopped in El Paso Sector

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Friday that numerous human trafficking operations have been disrupted in the El Paso Sector. According to a Department of Homeland Security press release, 56 human smuggling events have been stopped in the past week alone, resulting in the apprehension of over 300 smuggled migrants. The […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso airport to add direct flights to Long Beach, Orlando

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year. The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Service to Long Beach Airport […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Woman struck by car in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman was hit by a car in central El Paso, according to preliminary reports. The woman is described as being in her 40s. The collision happened sometime around 4 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso Thursday morning

EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm an early morning pursuit that ended in Central El Paso. Officials say a trooper was pursuing a vehicle when it came to a stop. The people inside then fled the vehicle on foot. DPS says, that 10 to 11...
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Family of Las Cruces Bowl Massacre continue to search for answers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — It’s a quiet morning in Las Cruces on Feb. 10, 1990, and it started with a frantic 911 call. Twelve-year-old Melissia Repass was the only person conscious inside the Las Cruces bowling alley. Las Cruces dispatcher: Emergency. Melissia Repass: Please help me. Las Cruces...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

FBI El Paso warns residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FBI El Paso is warning local residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to FBI El Paso, recent data reported in the 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report showed West Texans losing over $2 million dollars to confidence fraud and romance scams. Although 2022 data has […]
EL PASO, TX

