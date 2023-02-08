Read full article on original website
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned AwayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Plans to Raise the Minimum Wage $.50 Next Month - Is that Enough?Tom HandyEl Paso, TX
Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
KVIA
El Paso Police Department receives 792 body cameras
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The body cameras for the El Paso Police Department have started to arrive. Back in March 2022, El Paso City Council approved using $6.6 million from the American Rescue Plan to purchase a Digital Video Recording System. The system includes 792 body-worn cameras and 410...
Mentor program recruits women into El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a few good women. A new initiative is supposed to increase their ranks by 30 percent more female deputies. Currently, female deputies make up around 25 percent of the sheriff’s office. To expand their numbers, the sheriff’s office launched a mentor The post Mentor program recruits women into El Paso County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
South-Central El Paso bar temporarily shut down; officials say nothing meaningful done to curb violence, illegal activity
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A south-central El Paso bar is being temporarily shut down due to repeated criminal activity, according to the El Paso county attorney. According to Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Cantina Cazadores has had repeated violations, including continuous criminal activity, failure to report police activity as required by the TABC, allowing minors to drink, the sale of narcotics, and violent criminal activity.
Multiple human smuggling attempts stopped in El Paso Sector
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Friday that numerous human trafficking operations have been disrupted in the El Paso Sector. According to a Department of Homeland Security press release, 56 human smuggling events have been stopped in the past week alone, resulting in the apprehension of over 300 smuggled migrants. The […]
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso will cover rent, operational costs of businesses at new Innovation Factory
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is offering to cover 100% of the rent and operational costs associated with manufacturing technology businesses looking to start or relocate their company to El Paso’s Innovation Factory on Airport property. The City of El Paso International Airport...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Feb. 10, 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
El Paso bishop to announce ‘very important new initiative’ for Catholic Diocese
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz will hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a “very important new initiative for the Diocese of El Paso.” Bishop did not say what they will be announcing and discussing at the 10 a.m. news conference. But KTSM will be at the event tomorrow and […]
El Paso News
New DA: Predecessor’s office tried to hurt immigration status of Walmart victim’s family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks wrote a letter concerning emails allegedly sent by the former District Attorney’s Office that potentially impacted the immigration status of a Walmart shooting victim’s family member. In the letter, it says under former District Attorney Yvonne...
El Paso airport to add direct flights to Long Beach, Orlando
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Travelers flying out of El Paso will have a few more options later this year. The City of El Paso and El Paso International Airport announced Friday that Southwest Airlines will begin offering daily service to Long Beach, California, and weekly service to Orlando, Florida. Service to Long Beach Airport […]
El Paso News
EPISD superintendent talks about Franklin High lockdown; says campus is safe but there was ‘breach’ of protocol
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – KTSM 9 News reporter Karla Draksler sat down for an exclusive interview with El Paso Independent School District Superintendent Diana Sayavedra to talk about an incident involving a person with a weapon near campus that put Franklin High School on lockdown on Monday. Sayavedra...
KVIA
Woman struck by car in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A woman was hit by a car in central El Paso, according to preliminary reports. The woman is described as being in her 40s. The collision happened sometime around 4 p.m. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts...
ICE agent accepted bribe to pay off drug debt
A former federal immigration agent who gave up sensitive information to pay off a drug debt has been sentenced to jail.
El Paso chef shares traditional Mexican dish with Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia. Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks […]
28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 28 undocumented migrants were removed from an illegal stash house at Ascarate and Sambrano Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Soon after, Texas DPS's Criminal Investigations Division arrived on the scene. They said they encountered a man who attempted to escape after talking with investigators. The The post 28 undocumented migrants found in El Paso stash house appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
DPS pursuit ends in Central El Paso Thursday morning
EL PASO, Texas -- Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirm an early morning pursuit that ended in Central El Paso. Officials say a trooper was pursuing a vehicle when it came to a stop. The people inside then fled the vehicle on foot. DPS says, that 10 to 11...
KOAT 7
Family of Las Cruces Bowl Massacre continue to search for answers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — It’s a quiet morning in Las Cruces on Feb. 10, 1990, and it started with a frantic 911 call. Twelve-year-old Melissia Repass was the only person conscious inside the Las Cruces bowling alley. Las Cruces dispatcher: Emergency. Melissia Repass: Please help me. Las Cruces...
FBI El Paso warns residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — FBI El Paso is warning local residents of romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. According to FBI El Paso, recent data reported in the 2021 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report showed West Texans losing over $2 million dollars to confidence fraud and romance scams. Although 2022 data has […]
KFOX 14
Guillen Middle School student injured discharged from hospital; demanding answers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A week after a young boy was left unable to move temporarily after an incident at Guillen Middle School was released from the hospital. KFOX14 spoke with the family of Brandon Mendoza. Mendoza is a student at Guillen Middle School and he became unconscious.
El Paso: Bologna Seizure Capitol of the World
The Border Patrol takes A LOT of bolognas away from people. We all know this. I’ve already written about it in an article with all the crude, 8th-grade-level humor you’ve come to expect. But, if the one official is to be believed, El Paso is kind of FAMOUS for its bologna-snatching ways.
