Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
12thman.com
Aggies Break Program Run Record Against Commerce, 25-0
Final Stats BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a school-record 25 runs in a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5) at Davis Diamond Sunday afternoon. Freshman Aiyana Coleman provided the first long ball of the day with a three-run...
12thman.com
Aggies Sweep Season Series with 74-62 Win Over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men's basketball team rolled to a season sweep of the LSU Tigers with a wire-to-wire 74-62 victory on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center. The victory marked the first season sweep of the Tigers since 2016-17 and the first win in Baton...
12thman.com
No. 3 Aggies Defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. "Couldn't be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena," head coach Tana McKay said.
12thman.com
No. 3 A&M Falls in Semifinal of ITA National Team Indoor Championships
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team fell in a semifinal battle at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with No. 2 North Carolina (4-2) Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Maroon & White (8-1) opened the semifinal with a pair of...
12thman.com
Aggies Sweep Twin Bill in Day Three Action of Texas A&M Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aggie softball blanked Michigan State, 4-0, and Texas A&M-Commerce, 11-0, in Saturday's Texas A&M Invitational action on Davis Diamond. With the twin bill triumphs, Texas A&M (5-0) has three consecutive shutouts and the Maroon & White have outscored opponents 43-3 at their season-opening tournament. Against...
12thman.com
Ford Secures 400th Career Victory on Day Two of Texas A&M Invitational
Final Stats 1 | Final Stats 2 BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aggie softball triumphed in both its Friday games at the Texas A&M Invitational, giving head coach Trisha Ford 400 career victories with wins over the NKU Norse (6-1) and the Tarleton Texans (10-0). Trinity Cannon reached base in...
12thman.com
No. 3 A&M Advance to Semifinals of ITA National Team Indoors
Final Stats SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team defeated No. 11 Ohio State, 4-0, to remain undefeated heading into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Seattle Tennis Club Saturday. Facing their highest ranked opponent of the season, the Maroon...
12thman.com
Postgame Show: MBB at LSU
The St. Joseph Health Postgame Show following Texas A&M's 72-64 win at LSU. Hear from head coach Buzz Williams, get highlights, analysis, scores and much more from the Texas A&M Sports Network team of Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton. (air date February 11, 2023) Get the St. Joseph Health...
