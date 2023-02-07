BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. "Couldn't be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena," head coach Tana McKay said.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO