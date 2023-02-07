Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lauderdale County drug trafficking suspect reportedly cut ankle monitor after bonding out
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a drug trafficking suspect after he bonded out and cut his ankle monitor, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
Hartselle man arrested on drug possession charges
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man Wednesday for two outstanding warrants for drug possession.
Madison man accused in double homicide set to go to trial
Jacob Gideon Copeland was charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville on August 31, 2017.
WAFF
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 9 hours ago. New documents have provided more information on the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Corinth
On Sunday, February 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., two officers with the Corinth Police Department were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they noticed three vehicles parked in front of an abandoned building. One of the vehicles had two men inside. The officers stopped to investigate, and when they did...
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
WAFF
Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. 48 First Alert Fundamentals: Where should I shelter in my home during severe weather?. Updated: 7 hours...
Three arrested in Decatur, accused of using stolen identities to make fake copies for immigrants
Three people were charged with trafficking stolen identities that authorities said they were using to make fake copies for undocumented immigrants.
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
waynecountynews.net
Collinwood Man Arrested for Meth
Joe Lee Martin, age 55, of Collinwood, was arrested on Wednesday, February 1 on charges of possession of meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Shannon Adams of the Collinwood Police Department filed a report stating that he went to the 355 Hotel in Collinwood to assist Probation & Parole officers. Upon the officers’ arrival, a search of Martin found him to allegedly be in possession of more than 0.5 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with two glass pipes commonly used to smoke meth. Martin was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $52,500.00 bond.
Falkville capital murder suspect called 911 after shooting: affidavit
"They are going to lock me up for the rest of my life," was what the suspect charged with capital murder for the Sunday night shooting in Falkville said when he called 911, according to an affidavit.
WAFF
- clipped version
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
Man charged with vehicle burglary in Decatur
Jarikious Harris has been arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in Decatur.
Pedestrian hit, killed by tractor-trailer in Limestone County
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night in Limestone County.
WAFF
Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave
Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6. Newly obtained documents in charges against Devyn Keith. Updated: 10 hours ago. New documents have provided more information...
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Attorneys for man who allegedly set a Priceville woman on fire ask for mental evaluation
Attorneys for a Hillsboro man suspected of setting a Priceville woman on fire have asked the Morgan County courts to order a mental evaluation for the man.
Comments / 0