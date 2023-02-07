ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

WAFF

Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department.
MOULTON, AL
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Corinth

On Sunday, February 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., two officers with the Corinth Police Department were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they noticed three vehicles parked in front of an abandoned building. One of the vehicles had two men inside. The officers stopped to investigate, and when they did...
CORINTH, MS
WAFF

Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal

'Let's Play Too': Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
waynecountynews.net

Collinwood Man Arrested for Meth

Joe Lee Martin, age 55, of Collinwood, was arrested on Wednesday, February 1 on charges of possession of meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Shannon Adams of the Collinwood Police Department filed a report stating that he went to the 355 Hotel in Collinwood to assist Probation & Parole officers. Upon the officers’ arrival, a search of Martin found him to allegedly be in possession of more than 0.5 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with two glass pipes commonly used to smoke meth. Martin was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $52,500.00 bond.
COLLINWOOD, TN
WAFF

A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Florence City Schools teacher placed on administrative leave

Officers with the Moulton Police Department have arrested a man in connection to a structure fire that happened on Jan. 6.
MOULTON, AL

