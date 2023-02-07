Joe Lee Martin, age 55, of Collinwood, was arrested on Wednesday, February 1 on charges of possession of meth for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officer Shannon Adams of the Collinwood Police Department filed a report stating that he went to the 355 Hotel in Collinwood to assist Probation & Parole officers. Upon the officers’ arrival, a search of Martin found him to allegedly be in possession of more than 0.5 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, along with two glass pipes commonly used to smoke meth. Martin was booked into the Wayne County Jail on $52,500.00 bond.

COLLINWOOD, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO