Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMaliceandMurder.comGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
12thman.com
Women’s Basketball Falls at Mississippi State, 70-62
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women's basketball team was edged out down the stretch in Sunday's 70-62 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Texas A&M (6-16, 1-11 SEC) trailed 59-57 with 4:46 remaining in the contest, but the Aggies came up empty on their next six trips down the court and Mississippi State (18-7, 7-5 SEC) increased the gap to 65-57 with :35 seconds remaining.
12thman.com
Women’s Hoops Heads to Mississippi State for Sunday Matchup
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The Texas A&M women's basketball team hits the road to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday at 2 p.m. inside Humphrey Coliseum. The Aggies (6-15, 1-10 SEC) put up a tough fight against No. 3 LSU last Sunday at home but came up short, 72-66. The matchup was a stark contrast from the two team's earlier meeting where LSU defeated an injury depleted Aggie roster, 74-34. Defensive Battle.
12thman.com
Aggie High Jumpers Make History to Close Out Tiger Paw Invitational
CLEMSON, S.C. – Lamara Distin and Ushan Perera both equaled school records as the Texas A&M men's and women's track & field teams finished the final day of competition at the Tiger Paw Invitational at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex on Saturday. The first event of the...
12thman.com
Aggies Sweep Twin Bill in Day Three Action of Texas A&M Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Aggie softball blanked Michigan State, 4-0, and Texas A&M-Commerce, 11-0, in Saturday's Texas A&M Invitational action on Davis Diamond. With the twin bill triumphs, Texas A&M (5-0) has three consecutive shutouts and the Maroon & White have outscored opponents 43-3 at their season-opening tournament. Against...
12thman.com
Aggies Sweep Season Series with 74-62 Win Over LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men's basketball team rolled to a season sweep of the LSU Tigers with a wire-to-wire 74-62 victory on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center. The victory marked the first season sweep of the Tigers since 2016-17 and the first win in Baton...
12thman.com
No. 3 A&M Falls in Semifinal of ITA National Team Indoor Championships
SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team fell in a semifinal battle at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships with No. 2 North Carolina (4-2) Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Nordstrom Tennis Center. The Maroon & White (8-1) opened the semifinal with a pair of...
12thman.com
No. 3 Aggies Defeat No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team defeated No. 6 South Carolina, 11-8, on Saturday at One Wood Farm. "Couldn't be more proud of how this team fought today. It was a true team effort with great teamwork in and out of the arena," head coach Tana McKay said.
12thman.com
Aggies Break Program Run Record Against Commerce, 25-0
Final Stats BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M softball team (6-0) concluded the Texas A&M Invitational with a school-record 25 runs in a shutout victory against Texas A&M-Commerce (0-5) at Davis Diamond Sunday afternoon. Freshman Aiyana Coleman provided the first long ball of the day with a three-run...
12thman.com
No. 3 A&M Advance to Semifinals of ITA National Team Indoors
Final Stats SEATTLE, Wash. – The No. 3 Texas A&M women's tennis team defeated No. 11 Ohio State, 4-0, to remain undefeated heading into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at the Seattle Tennis Club Saturday. Facing their highest ranked opponent of the season, the Maroon...
