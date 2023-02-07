Read full article on original website
uga.edu
Recipient of 2022 Bradley-Turner Leadership Scholarship announced
Tanner Nelson, a first-year student from Columbus, has been named the 2022 Bradley-Turner Leadership Scholar at the University of Georgia. The scholarship is awarded annually to outstanding students who exhibit superior leadership capabilities while in high school and who aspire to be student leaders at UGA. Nelson graduated from Columbus...
uga.edu
Two more rural Georgia counties complete projects to qualify as UGA Connected Resilient Communities
Leaders in Washington County installed electric vehicle charging stations to lure travelers into the rural downtown to eat and shop while their cars recharged. About 100 miles north, Hart County rebranded its education foundation and developed a marketing plan to raise money to benefit students and teachers. Washington and Hart...
uga.edu
UGA and ACC partner to keep community safe
They are leveraging resources, personnel and technology. More than 100 emergency responders, staff, and volunteers from across the University of Georgia and Athens-Clarke County arrived on the campus of Athens Church with one objective: work across departments to respond to a simulated crisis. “Our goal was to practice inter-agency cooperation...
uga.edu
UGA faculty selected for national land-grant system leadership program
Three University of Georgia faculty were chosen to participate in the 19th class of the LEAD21 program, a leadership program aimed at developing leaders in land-grant institutions and their strategic partners who link research, academics and extension for leadership roles at colleges and universities across the nation. Joining colleagues from...
uga.edu
Law school receives $1.4M grant to help animals
The Stanton Foundation’s gift will create resources to reduce the neglect and abuse of dogs. The University of Georgia School of Law has received a $1.355 million grant from The Stanton Foundation to help reduce the neglect and abuse of dogs. The school’s Practicum in Animal Welfare Skills will use the funding to create resources for animal control personnel, law enforcement, prosecutors, law students, advocates and the general public.
uga.edu
University of Georgia to host 2023 SEC MBA Case Competition
The University of Georgia Terry College of Business will host the 10th annual Southeastern Conference MBA Case Competition from March 30-April 1. The SEC MBA Case Competition, established in 2013, provides opportunities for SEC business schools to showcase their students’ skills at solving simulated, real-world problems faced by a large corporation. Previous corporate sponsors have included Valvoline, Aflac, AT&T, Regions Financial and FedEx. This year’s case company will be revealed at a later date.
