The Stanton Foundation’s gift will create resources to reduce the neglect and abuse of dogs. The University of Georgia School of Law has received a $1.355 million grant from The Stanton Foundation to help reduce the neglect and abuse of dogs. The school’s Practicum in Animal Welfare Skills will use the funding to create resources for animal control personnel, law enforcement, prosecutors, law students, advocates and the general public.

ATHENS, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO