Des Moines, IA

CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Supreme Court justices pick sides in race

MADISON, Wis. — A majority of the current members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have picked a favorite candidate in the race that will decide the ideological balance of the court with several major decisions looming.Republicans, Democrats and their allies are expected to spend millions of dollars on the race because whoever controls the court will be in position to rule on issues ranging from whether the state's 1849 abortion ban should remain in effect to whether gerrymandered legislative district maps ought to be redrawn.Justice Ann Walsh Bradley on Tuesday became the latest justice to endorse in the race, throwing...
WISCONSIN STATE
KYTV

Two Missouri Supreme Court judges to retire

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri Supreme Court judges are retiring this year, Chief Justice Paul Wilson announced Wednesday during the annual State of the Judiciary address to state lawmakers. Lawmakers stood to applaud Judges Patricia Breckenridge and George Draper when Wilson announced their upcoming retirements this fall....
MISSOURI STATE
Pete Lakeman

Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny

In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
MSNBC

John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too

John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
CALIFORNIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state’s highest court could soon decide whether to remove a powerful judge from the bench after multiple claims of misconduct came to light following more than two years of investigations and hearings. On January 30, a Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) panel recommended...
GEORGIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Judge: Pipeline trespassing case should go to trial

A district court judge has rejected a request to dismiss the trespassing charge against a land surveyor who attempted to evaluate a northwest Iowa property in August for Summit Carbon Solutions, according to court records. A tenant of the property had previously turned away another Summit survey crew in April...
IOWA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Guns on college campuses case to go before Georgia Supreme Court

ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments stemming from a 2017 law passed by the state legislature that allowed guns onto public colleges and universities where they had once been barred. The session starts at 10 a.m. and can be seen at a stream on...
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

3rd circuit court hears arguments in lawsuit challenging Illinois' new gun ban

(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge heard arguments Friday in another challenge to the constitutionality of Illinois' new ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic handguns and rifles and magazines over a certain capacity. The judge from Macon County took a request by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and several other plaintiffs to issue a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the law under advisement. The case...
ILLINOIS STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to re-instate Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday denied Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s petition to re-instate Measure 114. According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6, the state’s supreme court is upholding an order blocking Measure 114 from taking effect. The court rejected the state’s...
OREGON STATE

