Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
WIBW
Kansas Supreme Court justices point to ‘chilling’ impact of law on voter registration activity
TOPEKA, Kansas (Kansas Reflector) — Kansas Supreme Court justices raised concerns Wednesday about the “chilling” effect a 2021 law could have on League of Women Voters volunteers and others who participate in voter registration drives. Part of the legislation makes it a crime to engage in conduct...
Wisconsin Supreme Court justices pick sides in race
MADISON, Wis. — A majority of the current members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have picked a favorite candidate in the race that will decide the ideological balance of the court with several major decisions looming.Republicans, Democrats and their allies are expected to spend millions of dollars on the race because whoever controls the court will be in position to rule on issues ranging from whether the state's 1849 abortion ban should remain in effect to whether gerrymandered legislative district maps ought to be redrawn.Justice Ann Walsh Bradley on Tuesday became the latest justice to endorse in the race, throwing...
Indiana Supreme Court issues two opinions from Jan. 30-Feb. 5
The Indiana Supreme Court issued two opinions from Jan. 30-Feb. 5. As of Feb. 5, the court issued six opinions in 2023—one fewer than this point a year ago. The two opinions are below:. From Jan. 30-Feb. 5, state supreme courts issued 113 opinions nationally. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court...
KYTV
Two Missouri Supreme Court judges to retire
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two Missouri Supreme Court judges are retiring this year, Chief Justice Paul Wilson announced Wednesday during the annual State of the Judiciary address to state lawmakers. Lawmakers stood to applaud Judges Patricia Breckenridge and George Draper when Wilson announced their upcoming retirements this fall....
Supreme Court to hear a 93 year-old woman' case about county government that foreclosed her home and took every penny
In a case that defies logic and questions the legitimacy and morality of certain laws, the Supreme court will hear the case brought before it by “Geraldine Tyler, a 94-year-old widow who had her entire home’s equity confiscated after she failed to pay $2,300 in property taxes.” The case originating from Hennepin County, Minnesota, has nationwide implications. The legal organization representing Geraldine asserts that home equity is a form of property that is protected by the constitution.
wzmq19.com
Republicans Push to Keep Nine Supreme Court Justices Instead of Expanding the Court
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Should our highest court add more justices? That’s something House republicans are pushing back against. They’re endorsing legislation to keep the number of Supreme Court justices at the number of what it currently is. “We need to keep the nine,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson...
buzzfeednews.com
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
Did Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly get their law degrees from an unaccredited law school?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. No. Two of the four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, Jennifer Dorow and Daniel Kelly, got law degrees...
MSNBC
John Eastman’s California bar danger could hurt him at the Supreme Court, too
John Eastman, the former Donald Trump lawyer and possible future Trump co-defendant, has added the potential loss of his California law license to his list of troubles. If the state plucks Eastman’s license, that could put the former Justice Clarence Thomas clerk’s Supreme Court bar membership in further jeopardy as well. As it happens, on the subject of fringe election efforts, he’s lead counsel on a Supreme Court amicus brief — meaning a brief filed by an outside party not directly involved in the case — supporting North Carolina Republicans and the so-called independent state legislature theory in Moore v. Harper.
Judge denies stay in West Virginia’s transgender sports case
A judge has denied a stay in the legal battle over West Virginia's policy about transgender athletes in sports.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Judge Christian Coomer could be removed by Supreme Court of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state’s highest court could soon decide whether to remove a powerful judge from the bench after multiple claims of misconduct came to light following more than two years of investigations and hearings. On January 30, a Judicial Qualifications Commission (JQC) panel recommended...
Supreme Court asks Biden administration to pick sides in North Carolina school skirt case
The Supreme Court asked the Biden administration this week to weigh in on whether it should take a case over a North Carolina charter school's dress code requiring its girl students to wear dresses or skirts.
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
Agriculture Online
Judge: Pipeline trespassing case should go to trial
A district court judge has rejected a request to dismiss the trespassing charge against a land surveyor who attempted to evaluate a northwest Iowa property in August for Summit Carbon Solutions, according to court records. A tenant of the property had previously turned away another Summit survey crew in April...
WXIA 11 Alive
Guns on college campuses case to go before Georgia Supreme Court
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear arguments stemming from a 2017 law passed by the state legislature that allowed guns onto public colleges and universities where they had once been barred. The session starts at 10 a.m. and can be seen at a stream on...
NC Supreme Court agrees to rehear voter ID, gerrymandering cases after majority flips
The decisions to rehear both cases fell along ideological lines.
coloradopolitics.com
SCOTUS takes up 'true threats' case out of Colorado, the latest in a series of state court appeals
The nation's highest court has shone a spotlight on Colorado's typically low-profile Court of Appeals, agreeing to review a decision of the 22-member court for the second time in under a decade. The U.S. Supreme Court, in granting appeals, occasionally gives the green-light to federal cases that come through the...
WA Supreme Court justices meet Thursday on Richland recall. When could they decide?
Three school board members voted to defy Washington state’s indoor mask mandate.
3rd circuit court hears arguments in lawsuit challenging Illinois' new gun ban
(The Center Square) – A circuit court judge heard arguments Friday in another challenge to the constitutionality of Illinois' new ban on more than 170 types of semi-automatic handguns and rifles and magazines over a certain capacity. The judge from Macon County took a request by state Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and several other plaintiffs to issue a temporary restraining order against enforcement of the law under advisement. The case...
Channel 6000
Oregon Supreme Court denies petition to re-instate Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday denied Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s petition to re-instate Measure 114. According to court documents obtained by KOIN 6, the state’s supreme court is upholding an order blocking Measure 114 from taking effect. The court rejected the state’s...
Comments / 0