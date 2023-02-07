ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana

Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
Victim killed on West College Street named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman who was shot in the head, killing her, on West College Street has been named. On Feb. 12, the Shreveport woman who was killed in Queensborough on Feb. 9 was named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. Huleta Donshay Hughes, 37, was shot...
Caddo coroner identifies victim of West College Street shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport woman shot and killed in Queensborough late Thursday, February 9, 2023, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. The woman was shot and killed at a residence in the 2600 block of West College Street just before 11:45 p.m. According...
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street

On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside a party on Greenwood Road. On Feb. 11, 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates, of Shreveport, was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m. A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood Road...
Shreveport teen missing for more than a week; police ask public for help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a juvenile that reportedly ran away from home. According to police, 17-year-old Shy Wright was last seen at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on Monday, February 3, wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides. Shy Wright is about 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
Big Box Retailer Is Exiting Shreveport

After closing their Bossier location last year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced their closing their Shreveport location too. The Shreveport store is located on Youree Drive, and is part of additional closures by the struggling retail chain. According to NBC News:. Bed Bath & Beyond said it plans to...
Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area

All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
Murder at Shreveport Store Parking Lot Leaves 1 Dead

A drive-by shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store in the 1800 block of 70th street in Shreveport has left a teenager dead. Danthony Johnson, 19, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead less than an hour after being shot multiple times. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store, but the vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, a yellow Camaro, was spotted later on Hearne Avenue at Ford Street in north Shreveport.
Shreveport woman found guilty after stealing over $80k from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman was found guilty in Caddo Parish court for stealing more than $80,000 from her employer. The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said in a release Thursday that 37-year-old Micquela Bell was found guilty of felony theft by a seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway’s court.
