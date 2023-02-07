The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources gathered between February 7-8. Highland Park. Burglary—A break-in was reported at the commercial building at 502 S. Lexington Pkwy., around 10:32 a.m. Monday, February 6. Theft—Items were reported stolen from a...

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO