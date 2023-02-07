Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
kfgo.com
Minn. business community pressures Kupec to kill mandatory paid leave bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota District 4 Senator Rob Kupec of Moorhead met with 50 business leaders at a closed door session convened by the FM Chamber at the Hjemkomst Center Friday morning. The businesses expressed their dismay about a bill making its way through state legislature that would make paid family and sick leave mandatory.
Minnesota House passes "universal" school meals providing free breakfast, lunch to students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota House passed a bill Thursday by a vote of 70-58 guaranteeing free lunch and breakfast to all Minnesota students, regardless of income requirements set by a federal program. It's a move advocates say will reduce child hunger and ensure no kid falls through the cracks."We're going to give them the tools they need to succeed in school and that means food," said Rep. Sydney Jordan, DFL-Minneapolis.The federal government pays for free or reduced-priced meals but there are income limits for who qualifies. Under this bill, the state would pick up the tab for the difference of...
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Scott County to discuss the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival
Bring Me the News’ Christine Schuster reports the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival may be at stake: “Officials in Scott County are deliberating the future of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival after record-breaking attendance last year exacerbated long-standing traffic issues, preventing some local residents from leaving their homes and forcing nearby businesses to close amid the worst of the gridlock.”
wdayradionow.com
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
KAAL-TV
Education bill raises concerns for homeschooling parents
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota governor Tim Walz’s education bill proposes some new changes for public schools, and one thing that is not always affected by education bills is homeschooling. But if passed this bill would require some changes to the homeschooling curriculum and now parents are speaking out.
myvillager.com
Public Works proposes overhaul of residential trash collection
Cart sharing, opting out among possible changes. Saint Paul’s Department of Public Works is recommending an extensive revision of the city’s mandatory trash collection program as the current contract for the service nears an October 1 expiration date. The city is now drawing up a request for proposals from trash haulers for the new contract, according to Susan Young, the city’s manager of resident and employee services.
myvillager.com
Public Works takes the heat for the condition of city’s streets
City officials explain special challenges of plowing in winter of 2022-23. It has been a rough winter for Saint Paul’s aging streets. More than 50 inches of snowfall, the wear and tear of five snow emergencies, and extreme freeze-and-thaw cycles have led to some of the worst potholes motorists hav.
wdayradionow.com
Bill would change Minnesota hate crime laws
(St. Paul, MN) -- A proposed bill is aiming to change Minnesota hate crime laws. The House bill would update hate offense laws to more specifically count crimes against Asian Americans. Representative Samantha Vang, who is one of two Hmong women to serve in the state House, is sponsoring the...
Proposed POST Board rules professionalizing police would help recruit new officers
A much younger cousin on my spouse’s side of the family thought he was ascending the ladder of first responder careers by becoming a police officer in his small Colorado city. He resigned from the profession after less than three years. The reason? He was sometimes partnered with a more senior officer who, shall we […] The post Proposed POST Board rules professionalizing police would help recruit new officers appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
stcroix360.com
Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish
DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Center | Shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota
Crossroads Center is a shopping mall in St. Cloud, Minnesota, United States, and is the largest mall in the state outside the core Twin Cities metro area. Its six anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, Target, Scheels All Sports, HomeGoods, and DSW Inc. The Marshall Field's store (originally Dayton's was officially renamed Macy's on September 9, 2006.
kymnradio.net
Restoring felon voting rights, City Council supports Drivers License for All, United Way accepting grant applications
The MN House last week passed a bill, “Restore the Vote”, that would restore the. voting rights of convicted felons once they are released from custody. “Once people are out of prison, then they have their right to vote restored,” says District 58A Representative Kristi Pursell. Currently, those convicted of a felony will only have their voting rights restored after they finish their probation or parole. Since the state currently favors shorter prison sentences with longer probation periods, the time that passes before they have their voting rights restored can be considerable. “There was a woman in the gallery last night who won’t be able to vote with our current laws until she’s 73 years old. She has a two-year old daughter; she must be in her twenties or thirties right now. She struggled with addiction and made some bad choices.”
Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant
Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
After Muslim Students Complained That an Art Exhibit Was 'Harmful,' Macalester College Shut It Down
Yet another Minnesota college is embroiled in a controversy after a group of Muslim students expressed outrage over "offensive" art. Last month, Macalester College—a liberal arts college just two miles from Hamline University, where a similar controversy involving an adjunct art history professor erupted in December—briefly shut down an exhibit from an Iranian-American artist over student claims that some of the work displayed caused "harm."
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms
A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location
As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
hot967.fm
Democrats renew push to make MinnesotaCare available to all residents regardless of income
Democrats, who now control both the Minnesota House and Senate, have renewed their long-standing push to allow any Minnesotan regardless of income to buy health insurance through state-run MinnesotaCare. They point to Tavona Johnson — she says her husband was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and they drained their retirement fund to pay insurance premiums for chemotherapy which was 14 thousand dollars per visit:
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Minnesota Ghost Town Could Be Home To The Next State Park
Taconite Harbor is a former mining community on the north shore of Lake Superior that was abandoned in the 1980s – now a ghost town, with its location and history, we think it would be excellent as the next Minnesota state park. Thus, Taconite Harbor has a history related...
Comments / 0