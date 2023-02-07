The MN House last week passed a bill, “Restore the Vote”, that would restore the. voting rights of convicted felons once they are released from custody. “Once people are out of prison, then they have their right to vote restored,” says District 58A Representative Kristi Pursell. Currently, those convicted of a felony will only have their voting rights restored after they finish their probation or parole. Since the state currently favors shorter prison sentences with longer probation periods, the time that passes before they have their voting rights restored can be considerable. “There was a woman in the gallery last night who won’t be able to vote with our current laws until she’s 73 years old. She has a two-year old daughter; she must be in her twenties or thirties right now. She struggled with addiction and made some bad choices.”

3 DAYS AGO