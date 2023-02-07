Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
wdayradionow.com
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
willmarradio.com
Gun control measures advance in St. Paul
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill requiring background checks for private sales of firearms is advancing in the Minnesota House. Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus V-P Rob Doar says it's an additional hurdle for law-abiding gun owners that criminals will continue to walk around. He says according to data from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, only eight percent of criminally acquired firearms come from private sales. D-F-L Representative Brion Curran of Vadnais Heights noted the overall number of gun deaths in the U-S, is 45 thousand plus people per year. Eight percent of 45 thousand people is three thousand-600 people. The House Judiciary and Civil Law Committee also passed the so-called 'red flag' law and sent it to Ways and Means.
mprnews.org
Attorney: FBI probing woman's abuse allegation against Ramsey County jail
Federal agents are investigating a 2021 incident that allegedly injured a woman in the Ramsey County jail, her attorneys said. Richard Student, who represents Miri Monique Mozuch-Stafford, said she was arrested by St. Paul police in February 2021 following an alleged disorderly conduct incident at a local hotel. The federal...
myvillager.com
Crime Report Feb. 10, 2023
The following criminal incidents were compiled from Saint Paul and Mendota Heights police department reports and other sources gathered between February 9-10. Highland Park. Theft—The catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle on the 2000 block of Saunders Avenue on February 5. —A vehicle was reported stolen on...
myvillager.com
Public Works proposes overhaul of residential trash collection
Cart sharing, opting out among possible changes. Saint Paul’s Department of Public Works is recommending an extensive revision of the city’s mandatory trash collection program as the current contract for the service nears an October 1 expiration date. The city is now drawing up a request for proposals from trash haulers for the new contract, according to Susan Young, the city’s manager of resident and employee services.
Documents show how a pipeline company paid Minnesota millions to police protests
This story was published in partnership with the Center for Media and Democracy. The morning of June 7, 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Nelson of Beltrami County, Minnesota, bought water and refreshments, packed his gear, and prepared for what would be, in his own words, “a long day.” For over six months, Indigenous-led opponents of the Line 3 project had been participating in acts of civil disobedience to disrupt construction of the tar sands oil pipeline, arguing that it would pollute water, exacerbate the climate crisis, and violate treaties with the Anishinaabe people. Officers like Nelson were stuck in the middle of a conflict, sworn to protect the rights of both the pipeline company Enbridge and its opponents.
mnrepublic.com
More Anti-Semitism in Minnesota – Resolution to Remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from Foreign Affairs for Remarks
Over the course of the past few years, the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities campus has been noted across multiple sources for their anti-Semitic views. With her being located right in Minneapolis, it serves as no surprise that Ilhan Omar, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 5th congressional district since 2019, spoke out with her own words against Jewish people. Due to her comments and remarks, a resolution was made on Thursday, February 5, 2023, to remove her from serving on the foreign affairs committee.
willmarradio.com
Minnesota politicians react to State of the Union Address
(St. Paul, MN) -- Mostly partisan reaction to President Biden's State of the Union address this morning. The Minnesota Republican Party says in a statement, "The state of the union is weaker and -American families are suffering because of Joe Biden and Democrats’ failed policies." G-O-P Chair David Hann also criticized Biden and Democrats for asking Republicans to increase the nation's debt ceiling with no restraints on spending. Democrats say Congress raised the debt limit three times under ex-President Trump without preconditions. D-F-L Congresswoman Angie Craig claims there has been "incredible progress" for the American people over the last two years. She points to capping insulin costs for seniors, the bi-partisan infrastructure bill, and bold investments in domestic manufacturing and energy sources.
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms
A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Bill Would Help Build Waste Facility to Treat PFAS in Northeast Minnesota
A new bill would help spur the development of a lined landfill in northeast Minnesota that proponents say would be able to treat “forever chemicals.” Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora, introduced a bill that would direct $4.5 million to St. Louis County for a facility to treat per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Studies have shown the chemicals accumulate in the environment and the human body and are toxic.
myvillager.com
Public Works takes the heat for the condition of city’s streets
City officials explain special challenges of plowing in winter of 2022-23. It has been a rough winter for Saint Paul’s aging streets. More than 50 inches of snowfall, the wear and tear of five snow emergencies, and extreme freeze-and-thaw cycles have led to some of the worst potholes motorists hav.
stcroix360.com
Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish
DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
northernnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton
COTTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and pulling people over near Cotton. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars.
South St. Paul students re-design the MN state flag as the debate moves through the legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The design of the Minnesota state flag is once again up for debate this session, and the DFL-controlled Congress is hoping this is the year they get it passed.Some argue the state seal on the flag highlights the troubling past of the pioneers pushing the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes out of Minnesota."When that state seal was made in 1858, Henry Sibley who designed it, wanted the Indian traveling west and leaving Minnesota," said Scott Wilkie, a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.Others argue the flag breaks the rules of vexillology and isn't memorable.A 7th-grade...
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
Call from concerned St. Paul resident leads to arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Police say a concerned St. Paul resident called 911 Tuesday night to report "suspicious behavior" – leading to the arrests of suspected burglars and carjackers, and the seizure of two firearms.St. Paul police didn't specify the neighborhood or addresses involved, but said in a Facebook post Wednesday that officers came to the scene and saw two suspects run away. They set up a perimeter, and found a firearm with an illegal "switch" – which converts it into a fully-automatic machine gun – as well as a stolen handgun.Officers were then called to a reported burglary two blocks away, with the suspects fleeing again."What followed was a carjacking, vehicle crash, and another residential burglary," police wrote in the Facebook post.The suspects were finally arrested about an hour later. The Minnesota State Patrol assisted in the effort to track them down."If you see something that doesn't feel right, your instincts might be valid," police said. "No one knows your neighborhood better than you."
Minn. man found guilty after dismembered victim’s remains found in Lake Superior
GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was recently found guilty in the dismemberment of a St. Paul homicide victim whose remains were found in Lake Superior in 2021. The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announced the verdict against Robert West on Wednesday, Feb. 8. According to the initial press release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 34-year-old Richard Balsimo was last seen in St. Paul on June 20, 2021. The next month, his remains were reportedly discovered with the help of dive teams in Lake Superior.
Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant
Minnesota’s largest electricity cooperative wants the option to burn diesel fuel oil at a central Minnesota peaker plant as a hedge against volatile natural gas prices. Great River Energy is seeking approval from Minnesota regulators to install fuel oil equipment at its 170-megawatt Cambridge peaker plant, which now burns only natural gas. The generation and […] The post Minnesota power co-op wants to invest in flexibility for fossil fuel peaker plant appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Murder in Texas spurs Minnesota prosecutors to reopen 2018 shooting probe
Minnesota reopen 2018 case after woman accused in husband's murder in Texas. Prosecutors in northern Minnesota are taking a second look at a 2018 case in which a woman shot and killed her fiancé during a reported domestic disturbance after that woman was just recently indicted on murder charges in the death of her current husband in Texas.
fox9.com
Legalizing marijuana in Minnesota: Explosive risks tied to home THC extraction labs
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It comes in edibles, candy, and other concentrated forms – but extracting cannabis oil under the wrong conditions can be disastrous. As part of the DFL-backed effort to legalize marijuana in Minnesota, the current proposal would not only allow you to grow your own plants, but you’d also be allowed to set up your own home lab to extract cannabis oil, but only using certain limited methods.
Comments / 0