Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
Popular Minnesota Pizza Shop Receives Its Own Holiday And is Expanding
A very popular Minneapolis Pizza Shop is adding a new location! What exciting news, especially on National Pizza Day, or now we say Slice Pizza Day!. If you haven’t been to Slice or have heard of it, you are truly missing out! Slice Pizza is the first Black-owned pizza place and is highly known for its New York Styled Pizza!
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
I'm not complaining about all of the breweries that Minnesota has, but I think we need to slide that over for just a moment and highlight something else in our state - CHOCOLATE! To me, a drive to see multiple chocolate shops in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For
A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
This 60-Foot-Tall Magnetic Rock is Hidden in a Minnesota Forest
It's a little-known piece of geologic history, nestled in a Minnesota forest. Just be careful not to wear any magnetic apparel around it, or you might not be able to get away. Be prepared for a bit of a hike while heading to this towering rock, as it's only accessible by hiking trails.
Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal
When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
KIMT
After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
fox9.com
Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
KARE
KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms
A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota
It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
'I feel very fortunate' | Rep. Angie Craig back in Minnesota after attack
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said she has her morning coffee to thank for helping her fight off an attacker in Washington, D.C. Thursday. In a new statement released Friday, the Minnesota Democrat said she "was very, very lucky that I was not more injured" after a man followed her into an elevator inside her apartment building Thursday morning and allegedly punched her in the chin with a closed fist and grabbed her neck.
krrw.com
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota
Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
fox9.com
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota
Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota. Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Minnesota Ghost Town Could Be Home To The Next State Park
Taconite Harbor is a former mining community on the north shore of Lake Superior that was abandoned in the 1980s – now a ghost town, with its location and history, we think it would be excellent as the next Minnesota state park. Thus, Taconite Harbor has a history related...
Jackson County Pilot
Wrestling dropping weight class starting next season
The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors last week voted to drop the number of weight classes in Minnesota from 14 to 13. Minnesota had used 14 weight classes since it bumped up from 13 for the 2002-03 season. The move effectively gets rid of one upper weight...
Minnesota Pizza Place Just Named As One Of Best In U.S.
If you want to try some of the best pizza in the entire country, you don't even have to leave Minnesota, as one local pizza place was just included on a list of the best pizza restaurants in the US. There are a lot of lists going around the internet...
stcroix360.com
Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish
DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
Comments / 0