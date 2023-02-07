ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For

A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Family battles hospital in court over son's cancer treatment

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Texas family here in Minnesota visiting loved ones over the holidays is now embroiled in a court fight over their parental rights of a 5-year-old son and his future cancer treatments. "It makes me really sad that this is how we treat children and it's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE

KARE 11 Investigates: Capitol blunder delays deadly gap case reforms

A funding mix-up postponed programs meant to save lives and provide better mental health care to people like Joseph Sandoval, who's now accused of a double murder. Warning: This story contains scenes of violence. He always wore flannels, 15-year-old Madisyn Murphy said as she picked up a blue plaid teddy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

'I feel very fortunate' | Rep. Angie Craig back in Minnesota after attack

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S. Rep. Angie Craig said she has her morning coffee to thank for helping her fight off an attacker in Washington, D.C. Thursday. In a new statement released Friday, the Minnesota Democrat said she "was very, very lucky that I was not more injured" after a man followed her into an elevator inside her apartment building Thursday morning and allegedly punched her in the chin with a closed fist and grabbed her neck.
WASHINGTON, DC
krrw.com

Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota

Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Wrestling dropping weight class starting next season

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors last week voted to drop the number of weight classes in Minnesota from 14 to 13. Minnesota had used 14 weight classes since it bumped up from 13 for the 2002-03 season. The move effectively gets rid of one upper weight...
MINNESOTA STATE
stcroix360.com

Minnesota legislation seeks to improve management of misunderstood fish

DNR supports effort to study and recommend changes to regulations that currently leave several species vulnerable. Significant changes could be on the way for how Minnesota regulates fishing for numerous species previously considered “rough fish.” Proposals moving forward through the state legislature would have the Department of Natural Resources revise its rules for numerous species that are largely unmanaged today.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy